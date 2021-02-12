 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/12/21

Smoking Gun for Impeachment: Proof Trump's Call to March on Capitol was a Crime

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1833
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Greg Palast
Become a Fan
  (68 fans)

From Greg Palast Website

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Susan Melkisethian from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Here is the smoking gun.

Trump's GOP defenders say that Trump merely called for a march to the Capitol, a legal act of protest.

Except for this: it wasn't legal. And Trump and his team knew it.

During Wednesday's trial, House impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) laid out the evidence the Palast investigative team first broke in Consortium News and on the Thom Hartmann Program: The sponsors of the January 6 rally at the Ellipse repeatedly promised, in writing, there would be no march on the Capitol.

Watch my interview with Law & Crime's Brian Ross.

In fact, the Park Service reiterated, days before the Trump rally, "The permit does not authorize a march from the Ellipse."

As an insider who planned the rally told us, sponsor Women for America First was stunned by Trump's seemingly spontaneous call for a march in violation of the permit. "It was shocking. It's something we advocated against doing for exactly the reasons that ended up playing themselves out."

In other words, the riot was foreseeable and resulted directly from Trump's call to march. As the permit holders understood, sending thousands of angry people, some armed, meant there was no warning to the Metro or Capitol police, no monitors to direct or control the crowd.

While the House prosecution team referenced our story, it appears that neither the senators nor media understood the importance of the damning evidence.

Because there was still a missing piece of evidence: did Trump know a march was not permitted, illegal, and dangerous?

The evidence is that Trump had to know. While his call to march on the Capitol appeared spontaneous, it was anything but.

On January 5, the night before the riot, two participants foolishly posted (in posts since removed, but recorded) that they were meeting at Trump's personal residence at his DC hotel with top Trump strategists about the next day's events. The group included notably, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Both would speak at the rally the next day.

Crucially, during the meeting Don Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle called Ali Alexander -- who'd been calling for a "Stop the Steal" march from the rally despite admonitions from the rally organizers that it would be illegal and dangerous.

It is not minor that neither Trump, nor the White House, nor Trump fils told the organizers that Trump would issue a call to march. The permit holders, Women for America First, told this reporter that both the White House and Alexander had been warned repeatedly against attempting the uncontrolled march.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Greg Palast Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

UAW Files Charges Against Romney for Auto Bail-Out Profiteering

Placebo Ballots: Stealing California From Bernie Using an Old GOP Vote-Snatching Trick

Aaron Swartz Died For Piers Morgan's Sins

TrumpCare dies, XL flies -- and the secret winner is...

The Confidential Memo at the Heart of the Global Financial Crisis

GREECE'D: We Voted 'No' to slavery, but 'Yes' to our chains

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 