

File:Diet Coke Logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons1280 Ã-- 554 - 51k - png

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Watch how the pieces fall into place and what and how the aspartame industry is trying to convince the public the carcinogen aspartame doesn't cause cancer. If misleading the public were not such a crime that can cause death, it would be humorous how the trail leads back to the aspartame industry and American Beverage.





- Advertisement -

I had lectured for the World Environmental Conference, and the speaker who gave the keynote address (Dr. Clarice Gaylord) said, "We have an epidemic of MS and lupus and can't identify the toxin." I raised my hand and said, "I'm Betty Martini, and I'm here to lecture on MS and lupus and identify the toxin as NutraSweet."

After the keynote address speakers went to their individual rooms, and since the entire audience had heard my remarks, my room filled up fast. I was invited to breakfast with some of the main people and even to come to Washington. People realized why they were sick after I showed them the FDA list of 92 symptoms. Some stood up and said, "I've got it!" Here is the list of 92 symptoms front groups have tried to deny and note its on FDA stationery. In 1995 there were 10,000 complaints. http://www.mpwhi.com/92_aspartame_symptoms.pdf

- Advertisement -

Dr. David Kessler some years ago mentioned only about 1% report to FDA. You can imagine how many complaints there are and people are unaware its aspartame poisoning them. It was admitted in Congress that the FDA was so flooded with aspartame complaints they were forwarding them to the AIDS Hotline.



In 1999 the post kept coming back to me. Nancy Markle had taken my post and listed her name and disorganized it a bit. It didn't take long for people to realize I was the one who lectured and not Markle.

In fact, someone called and said, "If you really lectured and this is true ,you should be willing to add your phone number." I explained my phone number has always been on website and at the bottom of most of my articles and posts. He said, "If you think its viral now, I'm going to put this on mass world lists."

Why had the post become so incredibly widespread? Because MS and Lupus are epidemic and people not knowing that aspartame caused the problems I discussed and wrote about simply got off of it to find out. MS victims were walking out of their wheelchairs, and even some victims ultimately went blind from the methanol but then had their sight restored after quitting aspartame. All the aspartame industry front groups in the world couldn't get aspartame victims to go back to their poison and to return to their wheelchairs.

In 2000 Monsanto sold the patents to Ajinomoto of Japan. For years people called, sometimes in languages I couldn't speak. We set up Mission Possible chapters in over 40 countries, and I began lecturing in England and Scotland .



So what is this all about? Why was Smithsonian Magazine trying to get the public to believe aspartame and cancer was just a hoax?

- Advertisement -

I didn't originally see the article when it first came out in January. In November of 2016, I spoke before the Carcinogenic Information Committee in Sacramento whose tasks derive from Proposition 65 about determining whether aspartame is or is not a carcinogen.

The lead scientist of the FDA aspartame investigation, Dr. Adrian Gross, testified before the Senate on August 1, 1985 that it violated the Delaney Amendment because it caused cancer in original studies. Since then three studies showing aspartame to be a multipotential carcinogen were completed done by Dr. Morando Soffritti of the Ramazzini Institute in Italy . They were so prestigious Dr. Soffritti was given an award which had only been given twice before in history. The first study was peer-reviewed by 7 world experts. Harvard did a human study, and they stated their study was the longest and strongest linking aspartame to cancer.



In Sacramento when I testified in November 2016, there was the representative for American Beverage still trying to pull the wool over the public's eyes, in addition to the the industry front group, Calorie Control Council, toether trying to convince the committee that aspartame didn't cause cancer. I had to laugh when the doctor hack hired to testify for American Beverage walked away saying "there is a Delaney Amendment.". I had already sent the committee the quote from the Senate and other information proving aspartame is a carcinogen. Here it is:





Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5