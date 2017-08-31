Power of Story
Smithsonian Magazine Busted over Fake Aspartame News

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)
World Environmental Conference: 22 years later


Why would Smithsonian Magazine bring up the World Environmental Conference after 22 years? All the pieces of the puzzle have fallen in place, and it looks like the aspartame industry is up to its old tricks to mislead the public.

Smithsonian published an article by a young Canadian author, that "'Aspartame Causes Cancer' was a Classic Internet Hoax." Although we have known from the beginning aspartame causes cancer (because even the FDA admitted it), the focus on the post I wrote was about Multiple Sclerosis and Lupus. Aspartame clearly, without question, precipitates these diseases big time.

Watch how the pieces fall into place and what and how the aspartame industry is trying to convince the public the carcinogen aspartame doesn't cause cancer. If misleading the public were not such a crime that can cause death, it would be humorous how the trail leads back to the aspartame industry and American Beverage.

To give you a recap if you're not familiar with the post I wrote over two decades ago that made world news, here is what happened. I lectured for the World Environmental Conference in 1995. I was on a list of primarily neurologists, and we were discussing that multiple sclerosis levels were reaching epidemic proportions. Dr. H. J. Roberts wrote a position paper on aspartame and MS, and Dr. Russell Blaylock, Neurosurgeon, wrote a letter that I released to the list.

I had lectured for the World Environmental Conference, and the speaker who gave the keynote address (Dr. Clarice Gaylord) said, "We have an epidemic of MS and lupus and can't identify the toxin." I raised my hand and said, "I'm Betty Martini, and I'm here to lecture on MS and lupus and identify the toxin as NutraSweet."

After the keynote address speakers went to their individual rooms, and since the entire audience had heard my remarks, my room filled up fast. I was invited to breakfast with some of the main people and even to come to Washington. People realized why they were sick after I showed them the FDA list of 92 symptoms. Some stood up and said, "I've got it!" Here is the list of 92 symptoms front groups have tried to deny and note its on FDA stationery. In 1995 there were 10,000 complaints. http://www.mpwhi.com/92_aspartame_symptoms.pdf

Dr. David Kessler some years ago mentioned only about 1% report to FDA. You can imagine how many complaints there are and people are unaware its aspartame poisoning them. It was admitted in Congress that the FDA was so flooded with aspartame complaints they were forwarding them to the AIDS Hotline.

In 1999 the post kept coming back to me. Nancy Markle had taken my post and listed her name and disorganized it a bit. It didn't take long for people to realize I was the one who lectured and not Markle.

In fact, someone called and said, "If you really lectured and this is true ,you should be willing to add your phone number." I explained my phone number has always been on website and at the bottom of most of my articles and posts. He said, "If you think its viral now, I'm going to put this on mass world lists."

Why had the post become so incredibly widespread? Because MS and Lupus are epidemic and people not knowing that aspartame caused the problems I discussed and wrote about simply got off of it to find out. MS victims were walking out of their wheelchairs, and even some victims ultimately went blind from the methanol but then had their sight restored after quitting aspartame. All the aspartame industry front groups in the world couldn't get aspartame victims to go back to their poison and to return to their wheelchairs.

In 2000 Monsanto sold the patents to Ajinomoto of Japan. For years people called, sometimes in languages I couldn't speak. We set up Mission Possible chapters in over 40 countries, and I began lecturing in England and Scotland.

So what is this all about? Why was Smithsonian Magazine trying to get the public to believe aspartame and cancer was just a hoax?

I didn't originally see the article when it first came out in January. In November of 2016, I spoke before the Carcinogenic Information Committee in Sacramento whose tasks derive from Proposition 65 about determining whether aspartame is or is not a carcinogen.

The lead scientist of the FDA aspartame investigation, Dr. Adrian Gross, testified before the Senate on August 1, 1985 that it violated the Delaney Amendment because it caused cancer in original studies. Since then three studies showing aspartame to be a multipotential carcinogen were completed done by Dr. Morando Soffritti of the Ramazzini Institute in Italy. They were so prestigious Dr. Soffritti was given an award which had only been given twice before in history. The first study was peer-reviewed by 7 world experts. Harvard did a human study, and they stated their study was the longest and strongest linking aspartame to cancer.

In Sacramento when I testified in November 2016, there was the representative for American Beverage still trying to pull the wool over the public's eyes, in addition to the the industry front group, Calorie Control Council, toether trying to convince the committee that aspartame didn't cause cancer. I had to laugh when the doctor hack hired to testify for American Beverage walked away saying "there is a Delaney Amendment.". I had already sent the committee the quote from the Senate and other information proving aspartame is a carcinogen. Here it is:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

www.mpwhi.com, www.dorway.com, www.wnho.net, Aspartame Toxic

Dr. Betty Martini for over 20 years is the founder of the worldwide volunteer force, Mission Possible World Health International, which is committed to removing aspartame from our food supply. She has an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree for (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

molly cruz

Author 7804

(Member since Sep 16, 2007)


  New Content

My unwitting consumption of Aspartame makes me a very reliable source of study given my ignorance of what I was consuming. I fell into a semi coma of sleepiness, and when I was awake I was hungry all the time, my migraines returned, and my feet swelled up like balloons.

Online, all the symptoms were consistent with 'the dangers of Aspartame" google. Kraft foods, who packaged the 'instant ice tea' claimed the FDA had passed it, but I later found out that Monsanto did the tests themselves. Either I'm particularly allergic to it, along with millions of others, or Aspartame is just terribly dangerous, even without the well known serious illnesses associated with it here.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 at 3:53:36 PM

