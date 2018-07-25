 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Slump in fight against #AIDS can derail progress made so far!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/25/18

Author 91838
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -
Shobha Shukla, CNS (Citizen News Service)


If business as usual continues we will fail to end AIDS: AIDS 2018 Experts
(Image by CNS (Citizen News Service))   Permission   Details   DMCA

"Tremendous progress against AIDS over the past 15 years has inspired a global commitment to end the epidemic by 2030. Out of the total 36.9 million people living with HIV (PLHIV) globally, 21.7 million of them were on antiretroviral therapy (ART) by 2017. But we should also note that 1.8 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2017" said Dr Ishwar Gilada, who was Chairing a session at 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

- Advertisement -

"If we are to meet the UNAIDS 90:90:90 targets and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - one of which is to #endAIDS by 2030 - we cannot afford to slacken HIV prevention or delay provision of ART to every PLHIV and monitor viral load" added Dr Ishwar Gilada, who is also the President of AIDS Society of India (ASI), and among the first doctors who began HIV care in India when first case got diagnosed in the country.

Looming danger of sidelining HIV prevention

- Advertisement -

Dr Gilada also highlighted the looming danger of sidelining HIV prevention in recent years. "Global new HIV infections have declined by just 18% in the past seven years: from 2.2 million in 2010 to 1.8 million in 2017. If business as usual continues, then we will fail to reach the target of less than 500,000 new HIV infections per year by 2020," he warned. He said the global community is able to think and strategize for the likes of Test and Treat policy or 90:90:90 target and dare to dream of the target like #endAIDS by 2030, only because of India's role in making ART affordable and accessible - at almost 1-3% of global cost and today India is able to meet 92% of global requirement of ART.

"UNAIDS too warned before AIDS 2018 that the global response to HIV is at a precarious point and the pace of progress is not matching global ambition, calling for immediate action to put the world on course to reach the critical 90:90:90 targets by 2020 (that is, 90% of all PLHIV will know their HIV status; 90% of the people diagnosed with HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART); and 90% of all people receiving ART will have viral load suppression)" shared Shobha Shukla, Executive Director, CNS (Citizen News Service).

New action plans needed for a breakthrough

- Advertisement -

Professor Dr Jurgen Rockstroh of University of Bonn in Germany and Governing Council member of International AIDS Society (IAS) said that, "Despite recent improvements in accessing HIV treatment and care in the region, the response to the HIV epidemic still faces many challenges. Only 28% of the estimated PLHIV in eastern Europe and central Asia were reported to be receiving HIV treatment in 2016, is far below the western and central Europe average of 76% and the global average of 53%. This indicates an alarming situation in the region as a whole to move towards achieving these targets. Furthermore, about half of the people diagnosed with HIV are diagnosed at late stages and lifesaving treatment gets delayed. Many PLHIV thus start treatment too late and already show signs of widespread immune system damage, leading to excess morbidity and mortality. New action plans are needed to achieve a breakthrough."

Can we afford to slow down momentum against AIDS?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Nepal leading tobacco control in South Asia: Will it spiral domino effect on other nations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 