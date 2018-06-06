From Common Dreams

Nearly a year and a half into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to hold his base and maintain an approval rating of around 40% -- close to the same percentage he polled at just after his inauguration. Let's try to figure out why.



It can't be because he lies as a matter of daily routine. It can't be because he's giving away our store to big business -- engaging in crony capitalism, creating more tax loopholes for corporations, shredding corporate crime enforcement, knowingly exposing Americans to more toxic pollution, committing more business fraud, adding more hazards to the workplace, cutting access to health insurance, and thereby making America dread again.



It can't be because he's taking your tax dollars away from repairing your infrastructure back home -- schools, public transit, bridges, highways, airports, power grids, drinking water systems, etc., and pouring money into the bloated Pentagon budget beyond what even the Generals requested. (The huge "infrastructure project" he promised has yet to be proposed to Congress.)





Slogan Voters stress their belief in self-made men and women. They are often college-educated. They are not seen as bigots by their co-workers. They believe if you fail at something, it's your own fault.



They agree there are bad things going on in government, but it's not Trump's fault. Their reaction to bad things that are openly, brazenly, and admittedly Trump's fault -- such as shutting down a consumer agency designed to stop Wall Street and the financial/credit industry from cheating you, crashing the economy, or crippling environmental health protections -- is: It's all part of draining the swamp.





