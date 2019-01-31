 
 
Slippery Slap

Gov. Ralph Northam delivers State of the Commonwealth speech
Gov. Ralph Northam delivers State of the Commonwealth speech
(Image by VCU CNS)
Well, I'm sure glad the Virginia abortion bill was defeated," said Susan, as she laid her dinner tray on the table.

I raised an eyebrow. "I thought you were pro-choice?"

Susan sat down and put her napkin on her lap. "I am. But the ninth month? That's a viable baby we're talking about in the third trimester."

"Can't argue with that. Preemies are surviving at younger and younger ages," said Jamie. "22, 23 weeks gestation. We have a 24 weeker in our NICU."

Susan nodded. "I wish we didn't have to have any abortions, but if it's necessary, it should be no more than 12 or 16 weeks.

"Yeah, fetuses can't make it on their own that young. You can make the ethical argument." Jamie sipped her soup. "Even though I'm more comfortable with just first trimester. Blastulas."

"Language, Doc," I chided.

"Did you hear what the Virginia governor said?" asked Susan. "About keeping the baby comfortable after delivery until Mom and the doctors decide what to do, whether to resuscitate."

"Yes. It, um, kind of seems illegal, doesn't it?" I frowned. "There are women in jail for killing their babies after birth. Why would anyone support that?"

"The Governor did. Ralph Northam. And he used to be a pediatric neurologist years ago." Susan shook her head.

"Aha, that explains it," said Jamie. "I heard his interview, and now I understand. He was talking like a doctor, not a politician."

"What do you mean?" Susan asked.

"Honestly, third trimester abortions are brutal. And rare. Usually they only happen if the mother's life or health is in danger. Especially now with all the tests and monitoring we can do in the first two trimesters to ensure Mom and Baby are healthy." Jamie sighed. "I'd bet he was thinking of cases, maybe from the past, where a fetus died in utero, or had severe genetic deformities or organ failure. Situations where intrauterine diagnosis and treatment couldn't help. Like anencephaly."

"Language?" I said

"Ultrasound could show that a term fetus had no functional brain. The baby would be delivered anyway, but it wouldn't be resuscitated unless the parents and the doctor had agreed. Some infants with anencephaly can live on their ownfor up to a week. It's devastating for everyone, especially the parents--if they didn't know and expected a healthy baby."

"Yeah, I've heard about such tragic cases. A friend of a friend had a baby with trisomy 13only lived a week," I said. "C-congenital

"Congenital anomalies. Yeah, check out these WHO stats: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/congenital-anomalies But, here's the truth. Many infants with such challenges live years, especially with newer treatments."

"Yeah, I remember when I was a kid, the neighbors put their son with Down Syndrome in an institution," Susan admitted. "And now, Down syndrome adults are getting married, holding down jobs, even acting on TV."

"They have lives, full lives," I agreed. "And what's made the difference for them is not giving up on them, not shutting the door on their possibilities." I paused. "Granted, many infants with anomalies don't survive, but, according to that webpage, many that didn't used to, now do." I shook my head "There have been cultures in the past that have 'thrown away' infants, not only with disabilities, but who weren't perfect. Our nation was a leader in bringing the disabled out of closets and institutions, and helping them be included and valued members of our society. What if parents who learned they'd have a child with Down Syndrome started deciding to abort rather than support their child instead? Raising a child with disabilities can be very challenging."

Susan said, "And expensive."

Jamie sighed. "You're right. This isn't just about abortion, but about disabilities. It's a slippery slope. If babies with congenital anomalies are helped to die, pretty soon it's others who could be considered a 'drain on society'. The ill, the elderly, the depressed, the disabled. Don't get sick. Trust me, hospitals can kill you."

"And, unfortunately, it's also about resources," I added. "I'm scared, gals. There aren't enough resources any more to take care of everyone, to give everyone on Earth the life they deserve. And so, all of us are sliding down that slippery slope; as the energy, the infrastructure, the money, and the food runs out. Our noble intentions may sooner or later be drowned by appalling situational ethics and laws which promote the survival of the few. It's a scary future--and, as we're getting older, we may not be around to see it. Stay as healthy as you can."

 

Jill Jackson is a writer, mother, wife, military veteran, and hard-core pacifist and liberal. She swallowed the red pill after 9/11.

