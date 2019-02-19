 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sleepwalking into our Constitutional Crisis in the Age of Trump

By       Message Juan Cole       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/19/19

Author 511263
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Informed Comment

No Ban No Wall
No Ban No Wall
(Image by Flickr)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

From Trump's very inauguration day speech, written for him by the fascist gadfly Steve Bannon and man still without a prom date Stephen Miller, it was apparent that the 45th president was a constitutional crisis waiting to happen.

And now, without our realizing it for the most part, the constitutional crisis is here.

The Constitution gives Congress the right to spend money and to designate how it may be spent. Republicans used that authority to stop the Obama administration from closing the Guantanamo Bay concentration camp, denying the president the funds necessary to shut it down.

- Advertisement -

Having the power of the purse lie with the legislature goes back to British parliamentary practice of the late medieval and early modern period. Making the king go to parliament for permission to institute a new tax for some new royal enterprise is a feature of the Magna Carta, the "Great Charter" imposed on the king by the barons in 1215.

Trump's "Declaration of Emergency" over his trumped up border wall crisis is an attempt to sidestep constitutional principle and to have the president instead of Congress decide how appropriated monies will be used. In principle, Trump is doing what Reagan and his Iran-Contra criminal circle did in the 1980s, when the Congress's Boland Amendment forbade the president to use US taxpayer money to support the right wing death squads or "contras" in Nicaragua. Oliver North, Elliot Abrams and others just went around the Boland Amendment, illegally selling weapons to Iran and using the cash to support the contras. Those actions were unconstitutional, as Trump's is today.

It seems that Congress will attempt to over-rule Trump. Some 16 states are already suing over the so-called emergency, and the House of Representatives may also sue. Congress may also attempt to stop Trump with legislation, and if he tries to veto it, they will attempt to over-ride the veto in both houses of Congress.

- Advertisement -

Trump will either get his way on the declaration of emergency or not, but either way he has provoked a constitutional crisis.

As a historian of the Middle East, let me just point out that declaring a state of emergency in that region is a means of creating a president for life. Hosni Mubarak of Egypt declared a state of emergency in 1981 when he came to power on the assassination by Muslim extremists of Anwar el Sadat, the former president. Mubarak's state of emergency was not lifted until the 2011 youth revolution that unseated him. Often Middle Eastern regimes put nice rights into their constitution, as in Algeria, but then the military-backed declares a national emergency and sets aside the constitution, as happened in Algeria.

For an authoritarian president to declare a state of emergency in the Middle East signals a desire toe stay in power for the rest of his life.

Trump is of course creating numerous constitutional crises. He calls for "retribution" on Saturday Night Live in response to a skit by Alec Baldwin making fun of his wall obsession. In genuine democracies the president does not threaten satirists with "retribution." That is something Field Marshal al-Sisi would do (and has done) in Egypt. Satirist Bassem Youssef had to abandon his television show lest he face retribution from al-Sisi.

Trump's attack on the first amendment and also his calling his top Justice Department and FBI personnel are all part of the general constitutional crisis

Bonus video:

- Advertisement -

PBS Newshour: "News Wrap: Activists protest Trump's national emergency"

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Jared Kushner Tries to Strip Refugee Status, Aid from Millions of Displaced Palestinians

Top Eight Ways John Kelly was an Embarrassment as White House Chief of Staff

Iran: Trump's Tweets have added $10 to cost of Oil, Upping cost of Gasoline

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 