We can't wake him up.



The sleepwalker is bulding a big bomb

To blow up a church.

In his sleep now

He is weaponizing his unconscious hatred.



The defense: He doesn't know what he's doing.

Judgment: Let him go.



Now the sleepwalker

Votes in a racist.

Abuses women.

Embraces violence like a lover.



In a rare lucid moment

He pleads innocent:





I didn't know what I was doing.



The sleepwalker

Asks the judge,

Can I go now?

I didn't know.

I didn't know anything.



Judge: Let him go.



Prosecution: Let there be nuclear war.

Let there be the end of things.

Let the sea rise.

Let the homeless wander the earth.



The sleepwalker walks out.

He walks down the middle of the street.

Cars swerve around him.

He is innocent.



Leave him be.