 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/6/20

Slavoj Žižek's Virulent Polemic Against Covid-19, and Stuff!

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


Slavoj Žižek's Virulent Polemic Against Covid-19, and Stuff!

By John Kendall Hawkins

"I used to be Deleuzanal, but, now, I'm not Saussure."

- Toilet stall wall riddle, next to Nietzsche Is Peachy

Someone must have called Slavoj on his Radphone in the middle of the night and said go over to your window and look up at the sky; he did, and there it was: the Rad-Signal lighting up a silver Z. Some thought it was a call for Zorro; some said Zarathustra. Slavoj is a little bit of both. The voice on the phone continued on loudspeaker, "There's a virus afoot, Slavoj, we need your wisdom." He thanked the caller, an anxious acolyte, and hung up the phone. He climbed out of his phone-booth pajamas and raced over to his word processor and typed like a maniac on a mission from the entity formerly known as God.

Because he's a genius, he was finished in an hour, saved the pdf, and sent it to his publisher: Pandemic! Covid-19 Shakes the World. The exclamation mark there to build up the threat he faced. Could this be his kryptonite?! Or his finest philosophical hour? The world waited for the master's work with baited breath. Read it and seep.

In his introduction, Slavoj Žižek starts off Pandemic! by quoting from the Bible, John 20:17, "Noli me tangere," the one where Jesus has Arisen and Mary Magdalen recognizes him and comes a-running to give him a hug, and he says,"Whoa, don't touch the threads, Mary. I'm a Made man now." Or, he has a virus; maybe her simplex has rubbed off. We're all herpes hosts; it erupts once in a blue moon, like original sin, to remind us we still have moral work to do. Žižek says we mustn't touch each other, but, at the same time, if we use this historical moment properly, "there is a hope that corporeal distancing will even strengthen the intensity of our link with others."

Who's zoomin' zoomin' who? (Watch for her Genius premiere next month.)

Žižek makes the all-important point that "we are all in the same boat now." This is a truism, and explains why he gets the Big Bucks. One pictures the maiden Titanic asea, but, now, without the worry of icebergs ahead. Rather, the worry is whether there'll be any ports ahead not under water. The Upstairs/Downstairs of Das Boot, held together by a melancholy stringed quartet, Cate and Leo, twin figureheads at the prow of the new flying dutchman we call the world. "Hegel wrote," writes Žižek, "that the only thing we can learn from history is that we learn nothing from history, so I doubt the epidemic will make us any wiser." Or, we've nothing to fear from history but fear of history itself.

Žižek says, "There is no return to normal, the new 'normal' will have to be constructed on the ruins of our old lives, or we will find ourselves in a new barbarism whose signs are already clearly discernible." This is probably true, if the Plague lasts long enough. We read the pressures are mounting: domestic abuse, already a crisis in America, is bound to go into full swing; jobs are dropping like flies; cantaloupes (meaning all migrant agro) lie unpicked and bleeding in the sun; talking heads buddy up with news broadcasts from their cribs (presumably). One head says, through Žižek, "What iswrong with our system that we were caught unprepared by the catastrophe despite scientists warning us about it for years?" Indeed. Indeed. Indeed. Indeed. Indeed.

Panels pick apart the symptoms and point pingers, and "The usual suspects are waiting in line to be questioned: globalization, the capitalist market, the transience of the rich." We make bells of our hands and wring them, Bobby Dylan-style, for all of us who are Left. Žižek says, Frank Wells told his brother H.G. that the feckin' White Devil pommies had wiped out the aborigines of Tasmania, and that's what inspired War of the Worlds, and that "Perhaps an epidemic which threatens to decimate humanity should be treated as Wells's story turned around: the 'Martian invaders'" and that it's ironic that "we are now threatened 'by the humblest things that God, in his wisdom, has put upon this earth,' stupid viruses which just blindly reproduce themselves-and mutate."

Žižek asks, "Why are we tired all the time?" Some of the answers are terrifying. But he posits that most folks are so caught up in pleasing The Man, polishing his apples with a smile, and as Wordsworth sighs, "We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!" Žižek says,

When a medical worker gets deadly tired from working overtime, when a caregiver is exhausted by a demanding charge, they are tired in a way that is different from the exhaustion of those driven by obsessive career moves. Their tiredness is worthwhile.

You don't want to know how tired I am, nor how seasick.

Žižek takes some time to pot-shot the Israelis. Suddenly, with the arrival of Covid-19, Yahu's nits are all largesse with the PLA, and are now 'helping' in Gaza, "not out of goodness and human consideration, but for the simple fact that it is impossible to separate Jews and Palestinians there." The new rule: any Palestinian looking to give a hug to a "muscle tough" border guard will be shot. The Kamila Shamsie debacle is noted, the author "retroactively stripped" of a literary prize, says Žižek, ostensbly for "participating in"boycott measures against the Israeli government for its Palestinian policies since 2014." Nothing to do with the virus (or does it?).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Nixing China: The Road for De'tente to Dete'ste

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Hawkins

Become a Fan
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Aug 11, 2020), 1 fan, 116 articles, 1 quicklinks, 151 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I hit the panic button then I disappeared and here I am. Where?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 6, 2020 at 3:42:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 