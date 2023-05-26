Slavery is a continuing modern plague

Slavery is still prevalent, even in 2023, yet many people are unaware of it. According to human rights organizations, there are thought to be some 122,000 people living as modern slaves across the UK, down from 136,000 in 2018, according to one article in The Independent.

In fact, according to another article published this week in The Telegraph, "Fifty million people are trapped in modern slavery - 10 million more than in 2018 - amid a surge in worldwide exploitation, new estimates show. The number of people in exploitative labour, including sex trafficking and domestic servitude, rose to 28 million in 2021, with a further 22 million in forced marriage. The Covid-19 pandemic, protracted conflicts, intense weather events and rocketing inflation have fuelled the increase, according to this year's Modern Slavery Index, produced by Walk Free, an anti-trafficking human rights group."

According to the index, in its fifth edition, the ten countries with the highest proportion of modern slavery victims in their population are: North Korea; Eritrea; Mauritania; Saudi Arabia; Turkey; Tajikistan; United Arab Emirates; Russia; Afghanistan; and Kuwait.

Slavery in North Korea

The fact that North Korea tops the list is no surprise. North Korea's system of enslavement relies on political repression, indoctrination, forced labor, and social stratification to maintain absolute control over its population. North Korea's regime has been widely criticized for its systematic and pervasive practice of enslaving its population. The oppressive government exercises absolute control over every aspect of citizens' lives, enforcing a rigid system of social hierarchy and labor exploitation. Through a combination of political repression, indoctrination, and forced labor, the regime effectively turns its people into virtual slaves.

Political repression is a cornerstone of North Korea's enslavement tactics. The government suppresses any dissent or independent thought, strictly controlling information flow and maintaining a pervasive surveillance apparatus. Citizens are subjected to constant monitoring, limiting their freedom of expression and discouraging any form of opposition to the regime.

Indoctrination plays a crucial role in the regime's enslavement strategy. From an early age, North Koreans are subjected to intense propaganda that glorifies the ruling Kim dynasty and promotes unquestioning loyalty to the state. Education is heavily focused on indoctrination rather than critical thinking, further ensuring obedience and submission to the regime's ideology.

One of the most glaring aspects of North Korea's enslavement is its extensive use of forced labor. The government employs forced labor as a means of controlling and exploiting the population. Workers, including both adults and children, are often assigned to state-run enterprises or forced into labor camps, where they are subjected to long hours, hazardous conditions, and minimal pay. This practice of forced labor extends to various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and mining, contributing to the regime's economic self-sustainability.

Moreover, the government's policy of "songbun," a system of social classification based on family background and loyalty to the regime, further perpetuates the enslavement of the population. Individuals deemed politically unreliable or from families considered disloyal face discrimination and are assigned to lower-status jobs with limited opportunities, exacerbating the cycle of oppression and control.

Slavery in Kuwait

Kuwait has faced scrutiny for its treatment of certain segments of its population, particularly migrant workers, which has raised concerns about labor exploitation and conditions resembling elements of modern-day slavery. Migrant workers, who make up a significant portion of Kuwait's workforce, often face various forms of abuse and exploitation, including withheld wages, passport confiscation, long working hours, unsafe working conditions, and restrictions on movement and communication. Many workers find themselves trapped in a cycle of debt bondage, as recruitment fees and other expenses often leave them indebted to their employers. The "kafala" sponsorship system, prevalent in Kuwait and other Gulf countries, ties the legal status of migrant workers to their employers, giving employers significant control and leverage over workers' lives. This system can foster conditions conducive to labor exploitation and make it difficult for workers to seek help or report abuses. While efforts have been made to improve the situation, including the introduction of labor reforms and the establishment of complaint mechanisms, challenges remain in fully eradicating the practices resembling enslavement within Kuwait's labor system.

Slavery in the UK

While slavery was officially abolished in the United Kingdom in 1833, modern forms of slavery and human trafficking persist within the country. Various reports and studies have highlighted the existence of these practices, which exploit vulnerable individuals for forced labor, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, or criminal activities. Victims of modern slavery in the UK often include migrants, asylum seekers, and individuals with insecure immigration status who are lured or coerced into exploitative situations.

While the UK was found to have taken the most action to combat modern slavery (followed by the Netherlands and Portugal) it remains complicit. Nearly two-thirds of all forced labour cases are connected to global supply chains.



The nature of modern slavery makes it a hidden crime, making it challenging to estimate the exact scale of the issue. However, several indicators suggest its presence. Cases have been uncovered in sectors such as agriculture, construction, hospitality, nail salons, and car washes, where victims are subjected to long working hours, low or no pay, debt bondage, and physical or emotional abuse. Additionally, forced marriage, child labor, and trafficking for sexual exploitation continue to be areas of concern.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).