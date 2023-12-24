 
 
Slaughter in Gaza Shows Modern Israel is Grounded in Ancient Religious Cruelty

By
(Image by biblewordings.com)   Details   DMCA

The number of Palestinian children, women and men who have been killed by the Jewish state of Israel dropping American bombs on them in Gaza has surpassed 20,000 people. Joe Biden is politely asking Israeli PM Netanyahu not to kill so many Palestinian civilians, while sending Israel more American weapons, bombs and ammunition, including 2,000-pound bombs that destroy entire blocks and families. Biden is earning his new nickname of Genocide Joe!

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, like Joe Biden, is a Zionist, today described Israel as a victim. He said, "I hear no-one demanding of Hamas that it stop hiding behind civilians, lay down its arms and surrender. This would be over tomorrow if that happened. How can it be that there are no demands made of the aggressor and only demands of the victim."

This insightful and moving article by a Jewish woman in Israel brings out the fact that Blinken is wrong regarding the Jewish state of Israel being the victim. The author of the article brings up Israel's decades-long, cruel and expanding Israeli occupation of Palestinian homes and land as the real reason for the religious violence ripping apart Gaza and the "holy" land.

What was Israel supposed to do after the October 7th attack? That is the title of this reason-based and thought-provoking article. It states the obvious, which is always ignored by the vast majority of US politicians in both parties and by the mainstream media. It is in agreement with the above linked-to article by the Jewish lady in Israel. The author states:

Of course, the ideal scenario would be for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages and Palestinians that have been detained for minor crimes, some sort of mechanism for Hamas to disarm, all illegal settlements in the West Bank to be dismantled, the occupation to end, and a real political process to allow both Israeli and Palestinian populations to live side by side.

After admitting that that won't happen any time soon, the author lays out some practical actions that can be taken now to end Israel's ongoing slaughter of Palestinians.

Israel is clearly a religious state. The modern state of Israel is based on the ungodly Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament. This is very evident by frequent statements made by Israeli leaders. One statement made by Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon sums it up well. Danon said:

We do have biblical rights to the land. Whether you are Christian, Muslim, or Jew - you read the Bible, you read the stories of the Bible - it's all there. This is our deed to the land. That's biblical.

Just as Israeli leaders believe God gave them the land the Palestinians own and have their homes, farms and orchards on, they also believe they have a God-given right to remove the Palestinians from their land and to actually slaughter them if need be. This, too, is based on the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament. For just one example is Deuteronomy 7:1 in which the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claim God told the Jews that when they go into the land to possess it, God will drive out the Gentile people who are living there. Deuteronomy 7:2 has God saying,

And when the LORD thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them:

In 1 Samuel 15:3 (the verse is pictured at the top of this article) the Jewish clergymen who wrote it claim God specifically ordered the Jews to include in their brutal slaughter "women, children and infants", which is being done now in Gaza.

Israel's current ongoing Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament-based slaughter of the Gentile Palestinian children, women and men of Gaza brings to mind this statement by Thomas Paine in The Age of Reason:

If we will not stubbornly shut our eyes and steel our hearts, it is impossible not to see, in spite of all that long-established superstition imposes upon the mind, that the flattering appellation of His chosen people is no other than a lie which the priests and leaders of the Jews had invented to cover the baseness of their own characters, and which Christian priests, sometimes as corrupt and often as cruel, have professed to believe.

Humanity needs to let go of the ancient ungodly "revealed" religions. Deism empowers people to do that. The Deism Revolution in religion that Thomas Paine called for in The Age of Reason is necessary for the evolution of humanity and for the peace of mind of individual people. Albert Einstein warned us that we must evolve or perish when he wrote,

The world that we have made as a result of the level of thinking that we have done so far, has created problems we cannot solve at the level of thinking at which we created them.... We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if humankind is to survive.

Deism is that "substantially new manner of thinking" necessary for the survival of humanity! Deism can, through reason, free people and society of the deadly and antiquated "revealed" religions.

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Johnson

It's sad and wrong that humanity is still taking seriously the nonsense of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. We must evolve out of them via our innate God-given reason, or perish in the nuclear age as Albert Einstein pointed out.

Nature's God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 at 5:14:51 PM

Tell A Friend