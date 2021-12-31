Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 12/31/2021 at 10:23 AM EST



Spicy Kimchi Pizza

Six Sonnets: South Korea

by John Kendall Hawkins

I. Pizza with Kimchi

What the hell were they thinking, dividing

a country this way? North, South. One now two.

They'd slept thousands of years under Chinese

soft rule, mostly autonomous, Yes, please.

Then the notorious Japanese coup.

I hip-checked Dan-Bi, slow in deciding.

I said to Chef, who'd trained in Paris,

Let's go with "The 38th Parallel,"

deep pan, half kimchi, half meat lover.

Chef paused, smiled, and seemed to look us over.

