Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Single Payer Healthcare Is Achievable

By       Message Scott Galindez     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/27/17

From Reader Supported News


A healthcare rally.
(Image by (photo: Health Care for All))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

One of my heroes, Paul Wellstone, used to say: "In the last analysis, politics is not predictions and politics is not observations. Politics is what we do. Politics is what we do, politics is what we create, by what we work for, by what we hope for and what we dare to imagine."

Imagine a country where you go to the doctor, he treats you, and the bill gets paid for by your tax dollars. We can create that world if we lead!

- Advertisement -

It is time to stop worrying about labels. It is time to fight for what we want and to stop backing down based on something polling as unpopular. In other words, it is time to lead and cease to be influenced by perceptions created by pollsters and Republicans.

They are hypocrites when it comes to healthcare. They are quick to call single payer "socialized medicine" or "government-run healthcare" with an angry tone. Instead of conceding ground, we should be arguing that "government-run healthcare" and "socialized medicine" are good things. Just like government-run police departments, military, fire departments, and schools.

I don't see any of these hypocrites arguing that you should have to have insurance for the fire department or police department to come to your home. 911 operators are not asking for your insurance information before dispatching the police to your house.

- Advertisement -

The Tea Party is not suggesting privatizing the military and finding another way to fund it outside of taxes. Government-run institutions are great when they are in areas that don't limit the financial sector's ability to get wealthy off us. I suppose private fire departments could make a lot of money -- they just wouldn't pass the smell test or be popular if they let your house burn down because you couldn't afford their services.

I remember the debate on Obamacare when the Republicans argued that a public option would be the back door to single payer healthcare. They were right, but the reason they were right is that the public option could cost less than private insurance. We can't have that! People need to keep buying insurance that is priced to cover huge profits and a wasteful billing system that is set up to limit your coverage. Not!

The right has done an excellent job of making the government the boogeyman. It is now our job to make the death merchants in the health insurance industry the enemy.

"Government-run" or "socialized" medicine would have the primary mission of providing healthcare to everyone. The insurance companies' primary mission is to make a profit for their stockholders. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that if you pay more and the insurance company pays out less, their profits will rise.

In a single payer, government-run system, the profit incentive disappears. You go the doctor, they give the best treatment, and the government pays the bill. Just like they pay for public safety, infrastructure, and defense.

What the Republicans and corporate Democrats fail to acknowledge is that private, for-profit insurance companies are the problem. The government currently spends around $10,000 per person on healthcare while people have premiums and co-pays they can't afford.

- Advertisement -

In Canada, there are no premiums, no co-pays, and no deductibles, and they pay around $4,000 per person on healthcare. Everything is covered for less money.

The American people need us to make these arguments forcefully and stop framing our messages based on what polls better in the current political climate. It is our job to change the political climate.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Scott Galindez is a graduate of Syracuse University, a US Army veteran, and currently the Political Director of ReaderSupportedNews.org. Scott's activism began at an anti-nuclear vigil in Lafayette "Peace Park" across from the White House. Scott (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Symone Sanders: "We Must Commit Ourselves to a Multiracial Political Revolution"

Bernie Sanders: I Have Not Suspended My Campaign

Will Elizabeth Warren Change Her Mind?

Bernie Sanders Will Hold Rally in Philadelphia

Bernie Sanders: "Elections Come and Go, Revolutions Never End"

Bernie Sanders: "Sandra Bland Arrest Outrageous"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 