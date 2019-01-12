Sing Mr. Songbird. Won't you sing me a song, You help to keep my problems away, You help to keep the devil away.

- Advertisement -



(I just happened upon a video of a nightingale belting out her troubles away. I decided to call her Mr Songbird. I ask that Mr Songbird sing me a song and to sing for we here at oen to help keep our troubles away.)





Won't you sing me a song or two,

Won't take you long to just sing to me please,

Won't you whistle a tune.

And for those of us here,

Won't you sing we a song,

Won't take you long to just sing to we please.

Sing Mr. Songbird,

You help to keep our troubles away.

You help to keep our problems away.

You help to keep the devil away.

Nightingale belting our her troubles away ...

