Signals of drift in China-Pakistan relations

A seven-day delay would not have mattered much for Chinese diplomacy. It had already stalled global action against the mastermind of Pulwama massacre (Feb 14) for over two months.

Yet it did not. And allowed the perception that Imran Khan was arm-twisted to accept China's decision to abandon Masood Azhar during his visit to Beijing.

Pak Army- Differences



Anti-CPEC and anti-Pak-China friendship forces do exist, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor talks to Chinese media.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Public News) Details DMCA



The CPEC has thrown up incentives of unprecedented scale that are hard for the Pak Army to ignore since the Khakis are already presiding over an economic empire worth at least $20 billion (estimate of geo-strategist Ayesha Siddiqa in her magnum opus, 'Military Inc.: Inside Pakistan's Military Economy').

