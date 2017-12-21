From Mike Malloy Website



Trump Warning

(Image by maxpixel.freegreatpict...) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Well, they did it. The House passed the screw-the-working-class tax bill [again] today. The Senate then rubber stamped it through reconciliation.

We can't get rid of these Republicans fast enough. The fascism is flying fast and furious as they scurry to pass their agenda before Mueller's boys hit the White House lawn.

Trump has already stacked the federal benches with incompetent Neocons, handed Jerusalem to Netanyahu, taunted the North Korean nuclear madman, alienated the U.K., maligned our public servants in the FBI, targeted journalists for treason, called murderous White Hate Groups "fine people," encouraged police brutality, questioned the validity of his own admitted "p*ssy grab" video, called Comey "a nutjob" in a private Oval Office meeting with Russian agents, attacked Gold Star families, denied 16 serious sexual assault charges, mocked the handicapped, spouted state secrets at Mara Lago, disenfranchised Puerto Rico, scuttled the EPA, opened pristine protected lands to slant drilling, declared Muslims an unwanted immigrant class, called Mexicans rapists and serial killers...

- Advertisement -

What more is there? Can't be all of it. Oh yeah...and cuddled up to Putin and Duterte.

The center cannot hold forever. This presidency is untenable. And that means we are entering a very dangerous time. Sickening...

Join us for the countdown to Armageddon!