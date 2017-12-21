Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sickening...

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/17

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com: Trump Warning {MID-212926}
Trump Warning
(Image by maxpixel.freegreatpict...)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Well, they did it. The House passed the screw-the-working-class tax bill [again] today. The Senate then rubber stamped it through reconciliation.

We can't get rid of these Republicans fast enough. The fascism is flying fast and furious as they scurry to pass their agenda before Mueller's boys hit the White House lawn.

Trump has already stacked the federal benches with incompetent Neocons, handed Jerusalem to Netanyahu, taunted the North Korean nuclear madman, alienated the U.K., maligned our public servants in the FBI, targeted journalists for treason, called murderous White Hate Groups "fine people," encouraged police brutality, questioned the validity of his own admitted "p*ssy grab" video, called Comey "a nutjob" in a private Oval Office meeting with Russian agents, attacked Gold Star families, denied 16 serious sexual assault charges, mocked the handicapped, spouted state secrets at Mara Lago, disenfranchised Puerto Rico, scuttled the EPA, opened pristine protected lands to slant drilling, declared Muslims an unwanted immigrant class, called Mexicans rapists and serial killers...

- Advertisement -

What more is there? Can't be all of it. Oh yeah...and cuddled up to Putin and Duterte.

The center cannot hold forever. This presidency is untenable. And that means we are entering a very dangerous time. Sickening...

Join us for the countdown to Armageddon!

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Insult to Injury

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 