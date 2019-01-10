 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shutdown Theater: Trump is Winning

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/10/19

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump {MID-184080}
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

As I write this, the US government is in its 18th day of a putative "shutdown." Some federal employees have been furloughed sent home while others are expected to show up each day but also warned to expect an empty pay envelope come Friday. As of tomorrow, the shutdown will become the second longest in history, surpassed only by a 32-day funding fight in December of 1995 and January of 1996.

Does anyone want to bet against president Donald Trump holding out for the record? He likes doing things in a big way. It wouldn't surprise me if he went for 33 days just out of the cussedness he's known for.

And at the moment, frankly, he's winning this fight. To understand why, consider what he's really after. Hint: It's not just a border wall.

On Christmas Day, Trump said that "many" of the furloughed/unpaid government employees "have said to me, communicated, stay out until you get the funding for the wall."

- Advertisement -

Two days later, he tweeted "Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?"

He was right on both counts. A major component of federal employment is in law enforcement and corrections. Many of these people are, and others might well become, part of the "Trump Democrat" portion of his base that put him over the top in 2016. More funding for "border security" means more jobs in their line of work.

If the shutdown pain isn't too bad and doesn't go on for too long, he'll keep some of those government employees in, and move others into, his column for 2020.

- Advertisement -

And even if the shutdown pain IS bad, or drags on, many of them will blame Congress, not Trump. After all, he's "only" asking for $5 billion for the wall. That's 1/200th of what the government spent on Social Security last year. It's about 1/800th of total federal expenditures last year. Pocket change! And Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are holding their paychecks over it!

Trump is also winning by signaling a divided Congress that things are going to start getting done his way or not getting done at all. It takes a 2/3 vote of both houses to override a presidential veto. Assuming Democrats (including those posturing as "independents") vote unanimously, forcing a spending deal on Trump that he doesn't accept would require 55 Republican Representatives and 20 Republican Senators to defect. That's incredibly unlikely.

I personally don't want Trump to get his wall, and I'd rather the federal government stayed "shut down" forever on general principle.

But if I was a betting man, I'd bet that the shutdown will end with something resembling the wall funding he's demanding and with a cowed Congress. You read it here first.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 