 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Showtime in America: Idiots' Delight: A Quasi Review

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Edward Curtin       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   8 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Well Said 4   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 10/13/18

Author 94064
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

From flickr.com: bits and pieces from .up your alley. & a an essay on Facbook Profits 2018, scott richard {MID-318453}
bits and pieces from .up your alley. & a an essay on Facbook Profits 2018, scott richard
(Image by torbakhopper)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"The making of a journalist: no ideas and the ability to express them."

-- Karl Kraus, Half-Truths & One-and-a-Half Truths

"Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself."

-- Mark Twain

- Advertisement -

"All cats die. Socrates is dead. Socrates is a cat."

-- Eugene Ionesco, Rhinoceros

If believability is your gauge for discerning truth, you are living in a fantasy world. But that is the reality of life in the United States today. This is the land of make-believe in which actors and audiences are engaged in a vast folie - deux full of sound and fury signifying a nothingness that passes for intelligence. Assertions made convincingly enough are the new facts for a population hypnotized by a stage-managed reality show.

- Advertisement -

The recently closed Kavanaugh/Blasey Ford Show that mercifully had a short run at the National Comedic Congressional Theater is the latest case in point. The believability of the actors was said to be the key issue. In other words, who seemed to be telling the truth. Demeanor was determinative. Facial expressions evidence. The mass media, those paragons of truth-telling, entertained their audiences for a few weeks by marching out their puerile pundits to tell audiences who of the two primary actors was more believable, while the politicians, not willing to allow their media accomplices to outdo them in truthfulness, donned their masks and performed their usual public service of moral outrage and did the same in their unbiased ways.

There was no child to yell and tell the world that all the king's sycophants, like the king, were naked -- naked liars whose jobs depended on disinformation and deceptions meant to amuse an entertainment-besotted and bored public hungry for a bit of truth in a society drowning in agitprop and propaganda. A public watching the wrong show.

The words the real Frank Serpico, the honest and brave cop, not the actor, Al Pacino, who played him in the movie Serpico, come to my mind. He told me that when he was lying in a pool of his own blood on the night of February 3, 1971, having been shot in the face in a set-up carried out by fellow cops, he heard a voice that said, "It's all a lie."

"It's all a lie."

Those words sum up the spectacle that is American society today. And while lies are nothing new -- didn't Aletheia, the Greek goddess of truth, flee into the wilderness just last week and say to a wandering searcher, "Among the people of old, lies were found among only a few, but now they have spread throughout all of human society"? -- we are living in a time of unprecedented technological media mind manipulation difficult to penetrate. Harold Pinter called it "a tapestry of lies" in which facts don't matter. What happened never happened; what never happened happened. It's all about believability in the national media's hypnotic show, whose purpose Russell Baker described 25 years ago as being to "provide a manageably small cast for a national sitcom, or soap opera, or docudrama, making it easy for media people to persuade themselves they are covering the news while mostly just entertaining us."

I know something about believability. When I was a young teenager I appeared on a famous game show called "To Tell the Truth." Of course I lied, since lying was the name of the game then, as now. I was not who I said I was. When I walked out in front of millions of television viewers and the celebrities who would question my veracity, I knew (although I was an impostor and not the real Robert McGee -- son of a U.S. Senator, by the way) how to put on a face to fool the faces that would scrutinize my smallest expressions for any sign of feigning. Although these celebrities knew the game well, I beat them at the believability game, I am sorry to say. My demeanor or mien (facial expression) was in sync with my words, an ability to act that I didn't know I had. I was an all-American boy -- a student at an elite Jesuit boys' prep school, the captain of the basketball team, my father (Edward) a lawyer -- learning the national pastime of seemingly being "perfectly honest" as I lied. And it worked, and the $250 that I won -- I almost said earned -- set me on a path that led to a fork in the road that I took. When I picked this fork up, it hissed and tried to bite me with its poisonous forked tongue. So I quickly threw it down. It was then I realized that my thirty pieces of silver ($250) were a betrayal that would haunt me forever if I didn't try to become a genuine actor.

- Advertisement -

Soon I would come to realize that my Jesuit schooling was preparing me to be "a man for all seasons." It had nothing to do with beer and girls. It was all about becoming a member of the ruling class. In other words, a man with a forked tongue who could speak out of both sides of his mouth to suit the occasion. Learning this skill would lead me to the social heights where I could smoothly move among Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, elites and regular people, defense attorneys and prosecutors, actors and audiences, alleged victims and alleged victimizers, etc. Nothing would be foreign to me, except myself, for I could become a perfect hypocrite, a double-man, my own doppelganger without a shadow.

I could become another judge-penitent like Albert Camus' Jean-Baptiste Clamence in his novel, The Fall, and take up a double profession, become double-faced and rich in the process. Perhaps I could join the CIA and "sincerely" follow its motto: "And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free" (John 8:32).

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Well Said 4   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Remembering Albert Camus' "The Plague": It is US

Prof. Noam Chomsky, Anarchist, Lectures Leftists on Why They Should Vote for Neo-Liberal, War Hawk Hillary Clinton

The Coming Wars to End All Wars

The "Deep State" Then and Now

Happy Fifth Anniversary, Hillary, You've Destroyed Libya

The Fakest Fake News: The U.S. Government's 9/11 Conspiracy Theory - A Review of 9/11Unmasked: An International Review

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 495 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This hits too close to the bone. What % of people could or would understand, much less accept Curtin's deep truth?

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 8:54:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1676 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

My place is a posted as a "No Lie Zone."

"Tact and diplomacy are welcome and encouraged, tall tales are appreciated; but manipulative lying is expressly forbidden."


I have has some very good results from the posting.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:49:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 37 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4733 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The cognitive dissonance in the US is so ingrained that it feels normal to the majority. We are told we are the beacon of democracy and freedom from birth. That message is pushed on young minds all the way through school. History is turned on its head to prop up the lie.


To poke holes in this hologram is to invite denial, ridicule, vitriol and a visceral anger that reveals the deep down knowledge in the mind of the denier that it is indeed all one big fabrication.


But as you so say, the show must go on. I think it's because everyone fears the collapse of the comforting lie more than they yearn for truth. Because the truth means the fantasy ends and the real work begins. Better to be entertained than grow up and have to acknowledge centuries of heinous crimes against humanity.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 2:41:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Edward Curtin

Become a Fan
Author 94064

(Member since Jun 15, 2014), 18 fans, 105 articles, 12 quicklinks, 211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Lois,


You say it so well about the deep, deep nature of the need for illusions.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 11:37:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 7 fans, 1623 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What would the U.S. public do if all the television networks were shut down for a week? A month? a year?!

Just think about it. :)

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 6:51:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 37 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4733 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

It would be an interesting experiment to be sure. Would the sports addicts survive?

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 8:00:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 7 fans, 1623 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

That's one angle. Other questions include, would anybody "survive"? It's apparent that the brunt of the population practically LIVES in front of their TV. Just looking at the endless stream of mindless content tells me that. (i.e. "Reality TV")

And, where would they get their "news"? Would they seek it elsewhere, or wait endlessly for the signal to return?

Lots of fun stuff in that hypothetical scenario.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 8:50:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 7 fans, 1623 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

In a somewhat "timely" and related event, YouTube just went down globally at 9:00pm EST tonight (Oct. 16). I'm getting a kick out of reading about all the actual panic this seems to be inducing. Funny how things happen right after talking about something similar.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 1:40:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 