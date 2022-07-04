 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/4/22

Should Joe Biden Resign?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

6th June 2017
6th June 2017
(Image by themostinept)   Details   DMCA

Should we ship Joe direct to the I.C.U.?
Or are there a few things that he still can do?
Like reading his prompter and signing some bills,
Things that don't wreak of the stink of time's ills,
But these days the White House shows the head honch',
As leader of the free world with almost no paunch.
.
Yes, his grayness flows over, his voice thin as fog,
And makes one think about him marching through bog,
Marching and hearing from a distance quite great
The questions of aides about issues of state.
He's running on instinct or running on fume:
Is this door the Oval or his own bathroom?
.
But so goes the nation now, more show than tell,
Press freedom and privacy no more than shell,
The cops on the run and companies footloose,
Tax loopholes galore as lobbyists spruce,
Jerusalem's buddies direct foreign pol'
With input from spooks and hustlers et al.
.
It took Joe to show us there's really no prez,
But a guy in a tie who plays Simon Says,
And if now and then it occurs to some Trump,
To make real changes or kick Deep State rump,
On the receiving end he'll fast find himself
Of a media putsch and put on the shelf.
.
Does anyone tell him that's he's slowing down?
Does Jill bring his meds with worrying frown?
T'would take a strong man to admit that he's done,
Move out of the White House to play with grandson,
But as legacies go, that wouldn't be bad,
An awful term ended with history glad.

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 