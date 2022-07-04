Should Joe Biden Resign?



6th June 2017

Should we ship Joe direct to the I.C.U.?

Or are there a few things that he still can do?

Like reading his prompter and signing some bills,

Things that don't wreak of the stink of time's ills,

But these days the White House shows the head honch',

As leader of the free world with almost no paunch.

.

Yes, his grayness flows over, his voice thin as fog,

And makes one think about him marching through bog,

Marching and hearing from a distance quite great

The questions of aides about issues of state.

He's running on instinct or running on fume:

Is this door the Oval or his own bathroom?

.

But so goes the nation now, more show than tell,

Press freedom and privacy no more than shell,

The cops on the run and companies footloose,

Tax loopholes galore as lobbyists spruce,

Jerusalem's buddies direct foreign pol'

With input from spooks and hustlers et al.

.

It took Joe to show us there's really no prez,

But a guy in a tie who plays Simon Says,

And if now and then it occurs to some Trump,

To make real changes or kick Deep State rump,

On the receiving end he'll fast find himself

Of a media putsch and put on the shelf.

.

Does anyone tell him that's he's slowing down?

Does Jill bring his meds with worrying frown?

T'would take a strong man to admit that he's done,

Move out of the White House to play with grandson,

But as legacies go, that wouldn't be bad,

An awful term ended with history glad.

Philip Kraske

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

