OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/8/21

Should America Outlaw Homelessness?

From Hartmann Report

"Housing First" is the solution that has been embraced by countries around the world. Time to repudiate the failed Reaganomics experiment and take it seriously again here in America.

The Old Beggar
The Old Beggar
(Image by Cockroach Catcher from flickr)   Details   DMCA

America has a massive homelessness problem. We could solve it in a decade or less with a simple solution that has worked very well in Japan, Denmark, Singapore and even parts of Canada.

Simply outlaw homelessness.

Not as in "make homeless people outlaws": we've already done that. It hasn't worked particularly well.

What I mean is to mandate the federal government end homelessness. And the easiest way to do that is to house the homeless and insure that others don't fall into homelessness because of health or economic crises.

Homelessness, after all, simply means people without homes. The solution? Give them a place to live.

Anyone old enough to remember can tell you that before Reagan cut funding for public housing and Section 8 subsidies byhalfin the first year of his first term, there wasn't much of a homelessness problem in America. Reagan justified this and subsequent cuts in a speech saying that homelessness in America was a choice.

But, prior to Reagan, homelessness was so rare in the US that, as Henry Graber noted for Slate:

"A 1976 history of low-income housing in America made the impossibly foreign observation that 'the housing industry trades on the knowledge that no Western country can politically afford to permit its citizens to sleep in the streets.' The word homeless, in those days, was used mainly to describe persons displaced by war or natural disasters."

Reagan famously cut taxes on rich people (the top 74% income tax bracket dropped to 35%) and homelessness exploded. And the taxes haven't gone back up, and homelessness has gotten worse.

Today a third of homeless people in New York City, for example, are families with children. One-in-three of those homeless families include an adult who has a job.

Finland just declared they intend to end all homeless in that country over the next six years. They're giving rooms, apartments and homes to homeless people without preconditions that they get a job, get sober, or anything else. They just get a home. Everything else follows that.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

Terra Lowe

So many homeless and trillions spent on military Nuke bombs nuke reactors nuke waste everywhere click here Trump was wi a hair trigger of using a tactical nuclear bomb on Iran. click here He was bragging that he would use a tactical nuclear bomb on Iran, by August if any hostilities broke out between the Palestinians and the Jews. Donald Trump is also responsible for keeping several nuclear reactors opened, that were originally planned to be 30 years old and are now older than 40 years old . He signed deals to keep of dangerous nukes opened a hundred years or 70 years beyond their original close dates. . Reactors are subsidized by the government . Areas w nukes pay 2 to 5 times more for electricy than in other areaa. Donald Trump also started taking given high-level nuclear waste waste from all over the world . He has money invested in sweetheart corporation to have the nuclear waste stored and thin casks in West Texas and New Mexico thousands of times tons of high-level nuclear waste that could poisoned the entire of the United States. Trump did nothing to bolster the safety of all nuclear reactors in hurricane and earthquake zones post-fukushima . Trump actually deregulated reactor supervision so that large crooked nuclear companies, could patrol themselves. Almost all nuclear reactors have old diesel generators that do not work and if there were outages there would be nuclear catastrophes like in Japan.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021 at 11:22:04 PM

