Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shocking News: "Big" Jim Justice Was a Democrat

By       Message Scott Galindez     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/9/17

From Reader Supported News

From flickr.com: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice {MID-149948}
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
(Image by GovJustice)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As I sat and watched the governor of West Virginia, "Big Jim" Justice, announce he was leaving the Democratic Party, it dawned on me that the shocking news was that this guy was ever a Democrat at all. He reminded me of Boss Hogg, and I'm not teasing him based on his weight like Donald Trump did when referring to the "large news" he had to announce.

I remember back in the 80s, when I first got active in politics, being disgusted when Alabama senator Richard Shelby switched parties a few weeks after the Alabama Democratic Party had spent money getting him elected. There is only one word to describe such people -- "traitors."

Justice claims the Democrats left him as he praised Donald Trump. I have news for him. Jim, if you like Donald Trump so much, then you were a Republican all along. You reminded me of a close-minded redneck when you joked about Trump's new chief of staff having a first name we can pronounce, "Sir." Really? Reince was a foreigner, I guess.

I'm going to say it: West Virginia might as well still be in the Confederacy. Seventy-seven percent of you voted for a racist bigot to be president. You hated the idea of a woman president almost as much as having a black man in charge. Hillary got 67% of the vote against Obama and only 23% against Trump. Even Mitt Romney got over 60% of the vote in 2012.

West Virginia is an example of a state stuck in the past. We as Democrats should not adjust our message to win votes in states where racism and bigotry are still the norms. That doesn't mean we should give up those states, it just means we have to work harder to transform the politics. Our work is cut out for us in states like West Virginia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Alabama. But our day will come, even in West Virginia. One day, voters will not vote based on race, gender, or sexual orientation. Unfortunately, that day is not yet here.

Big Jim, don't let the door hit you on the ass on your way out. Oh, and hold the door for Joe Manchin ... hopefully we'll leave him behind, too.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Scott Galindez is a graduate of Syracuse University, a US Army veteran, and currently the Political Director of ReaderSupportedNews.org. Scott's activism began at an anti-nuclear vigil in Lafayette "Peace Park" across from the White House. Scott (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Symone Sanders: "We Must Commit Ourselves to a Multiracial Political Revolution"

Bernie Sanders: I Have Not Suspended My Campaign

Will Elizabeth Warren Change Her Mind?

Bernie Sanders Will Hold Rally in Philadelphia

Bernie Sanders: "Elections Come and Go, Revolutions Never End"

Bernie Sanders: "Sandra Bland Arrest Outrageous"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 