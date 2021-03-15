 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H1'ed 3/15/21

Shifting Demographics

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 516288
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcelo Brazzi
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

US Demographics
US Demographics
(Image by public domain)   Details   DMCA

Ever since the invention of printing in 1440, humans have been gradually moving from the old world of kings and slaves to the modern world of democracies and individual freedoms. This great liberal shift is continuing today. There are occasional setbacks, but in the long run the trend to a more liberal world of self-government with individual equal rights and liberties has continued.

Will the gradual progress to a more liberal world of equality, freedom, and Democracy continue or has the Trump movement created an overwhelming backlash? The January 6 attacks on America by the QAnon and the far right hate groups seem to indicate that the historical liberal trend may have been stopped and we are now sliding backward. But there is strong evidence that the Red States are joining the centuries old migration to a more liberal world.

Republican Party Challenges

The US voters are sharply divided geographically. Several states are firmly liberal Democrat states while others are conservative Republican states. The political difference is generally aligned with urban and rural areas. In the urban areas of California, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington, Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1. The State government in California has so few Republicans, that in voting on issues, Republicans are irrelevant. The opposite is true in several Red states.

There are indications that the Southern Red States are becoming similar to the urban areas in the Blue States. This implies a corresponding shift to the political center. The big "swing" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were won by Trump in 2016 but lost by Trump in 2020. Although these swing states do not reveal a long-term trend, this shows they are more flexible and independent than the Red States have been.

The states of Georgia and Arizona have been firmly Republican states for many years. But in the 2020 election these states voted for the Democrat candidate. Georgia even elected two Democrats to the Senate. Arizona and Georgia could be the proverbial canary in a coal mine indicating a trend toward more non-partisan independence in the Red states. There has been a subtle shift in state demographics that has gone unnoticed. This silent shift in political perspectives has been quietly happening with little fanfare. There have been several reasons for the Red States to become less monolithic and become a balance of liberals and conservatives.

Corporations

One big reason that the Red States are losing their intractable allegiance to the Republican party is the relocation of corporations. Many corporations are now moving to Texas and other Red States. New companies and high-tech companies tend to employ young and highly educated employees. These types of people, in general, are fiscally conservative and socially liberal. The Red States are more concerned with the social issues than the fiscal issues. So, this influx of social liberals will not be insignificant. The electorate becomes more politically balanced as more of these companies get established in the Red states. Atlanta, Georgia and San Antonio, Texas are starting to look more like the liberal leaning cities of Boston and San Jose. In the past, corporations chose to locate where there was an abundance of highly educated and skilled talent. This is less of a concern today because the pandemic has shown that people can be productive working at remote locations. The abundance of local talent is less of a concern than it has been in the past.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Funny 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Marcelo Brazzi Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The author was a Spacecraft Engineer on NASA's Apollo program and a Computer Science instructor at California State University. He holds a Master's degree in Systems Engineering from the University of California and has traveled extensively (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Things We Should Know but We Don't

Sex in America

The Unanswered Abortion Question

The Case for Universal Health Care

What is Happiness

Our Liberal Legacy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 