Shifting Demographics



US Demographics

Ever since the invention of printing in 1440, humans have been gradually moving from the old world of kings and slaves to the modern world of democracies and individual freedoms. This great liberal shift is continuing today. There are occasional setbacks, but in the long run the trend to a more liberal world of self-government with individual equal rights and liberties has continued.

Will the gradual progress to a more liberal world of equality, freedom, and Democracy continue or has the Trump movement created an overwhelming backlash? The January 6 attacks on America by the QAnon and the far right hate groups seem to indicate that the historical liberal trend may have been stopped and we are now sliding backward. But there is strong evidence that the Red States are joining the centuries old migration to a more liberal world.

Republican Party Challenges

The US voters are sharply divided geographically. Several states are firmly liberal Democrat states while others are conservative Republican states. The political difference is generally aligned with urban and rural areas. In the urban areas of California, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington, Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1. The State government in California has so few Republicans, that in voting on issues, Republicans are irrelevant. The opposite is true in several Red states.

There are indications that the Southern Red States are becoming similar to the urban areas in the Blue States. This implies a corresponding shift to the political center. The big "swing" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were won by Trump in 2016 but lost by Trump in 2020. Although these swing states do not reveal a long-term trend, this shows they are more flexible and independent than the Red States have been.

The states of Georgia and Arizona have been firmly Republican states for many years. But in the 2020 election these states voted for the Democrat candidate. Georgia even elected two Democrats to the Senate. Arizona and Georgia could be the proverbial canary in a coal mine indicating a trend toward more non-partisan independence in the Red states. There has been a subtle shift in state demographics that has gone unnoticed. This silent shift in political perspectives has been quietly happening with little fanfare. There have been several reasons for the Red States to become less monolithic and become a balance of liberals and conservatives.

Corporations

One big reason that the Red States are losing their intractable allegiance to the Republican party is the relocation of corporations. Many corporations are now moving to Texas and other Red States. New companies and high-tech companies tend to employ young and highly educated employees. These types of people, in general, are fiscally conservative and socially liberal. The Red States are more concerned with the social issues than the fiscal issues. So, this influx of social liberals will not be insignificant. The electorate becomes more politically balanced as more of these companies get established in the Red states. Atlanta, Georgia and San Antonio, Texas are starting to look more like the liberal leaning cities of Boston and San Jose. In the past, corporations chose to locate where there was an abundance of highly educated and skilled talent. This is less of a concern today because the pandemic has shown that people can be productive working at remote locations. The abundance of local talent is less of a concern than it has been in the past.

