So what's the latest political maneuverings over on Capitol Hill? Ah yes the Republican led Senate considering the health care overhaul of the Affordable Health Care Act otherwise known as Obama care.

The Republican cretins led by Senator Mitch McConnell haven't been able to come up with a plan that could be enacted as a few in their ranks aren't going along with the shenanigans.

But one shouldn't worry. Regardless of whether something does get passed be rest assured of one thing. The private health companies will continue their stranglehold on health care in this country. According to a 2014 report [1] it's the most expensive in the world. Among 11 industrialized countries the US ranked last in health care outcomes which included Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K. and the US.

Of course a single payer Medicare type system would cover everyone, pre-conditions included. It would be cheaper drastically reducing administrative overhead costs exacted by the private health care companies, relieve employers from taking on the health care burden of their employees thereby making them more competitive and streamline the system between patient, his doctor and the government.

That won't happen because advocates of a single payer system has never been allowed to sit at the table.

Prior to the current imbroglio in the Senate the last time a health care overhaul was discussed was in 2009 in a Senate Finance Committee hearing room chaired by Senator Max Baucus D. MT. who prior to the hearing had single payer advocates forcibly removed from the room when they requested a seat at the table-thereby leaving only representatives from Big Pharma, private health insurers, HMO's and hospital management.

So it's a no brainer while other industrialized countries have a national health care system we don't.

No the private health care lobby has made sure of that demonizing single payer saying you won't be able to choose your doctor, they'll be long waiting times and the chief bugaboo it's "socialized" medicine-which rhymes with Communism.

Yet a most recent poll [2] revealed 44% to 36% of voters back a single payer health care system,

But the so called peoples representatives in the Congress don't care about such polls because the private health insurance lobby-along with other big money special interests-underwrite the campaigns of these "legislators" so it doesn't take much imagination to realize who benefits when any laws are passed.

It's certainly not the people.

Whether it's health care or the financial system, defense spending to the environment or any of the other myriad issues and problems facing this country, the entrenched corporate lobbyists and special interests hold sway; the peoples representatives just stooges doing the bidding of those who underwrite their campaigns.

The current political fixation on Trump is a misguided enterprise. He's just the latest manifestation of an electoral process become so completely corrupt and rotten it's hard to imagine us getting out of this morass.

It's beyond reform. There's no other way to put it.

