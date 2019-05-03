 
 
She sent her sick son to college in Germany because of unaffordable US healthcare

Just before my Politics Done Right radio/media program today I got an email that should embarrass our politicians who are complicit in our immoral healthcare system. This woman sent her son off to Germany to go to college to take advantage of their excellent system. Her family cannot afford basic health insurance.

The woman sent the following message.

I am a 54 year old woman business owner who lives in Vermont. I found your podcast and was interested in your perspective.

I am very concerned about healthcare. I have a son with MS and we ended up sending him to Germany to go to college due in large part with issues with keeping him insured and keeping him on his medication which, without insurance, runs 80K a year.

College in Germany has allowed him to be on the excellent German healthcare system while he goes to college. He is so bright and capable--he speaks 7 languages and is studying linguistics--but he feels that the US doesn't value people like him with chronic TREATABLE healthcare issues due to the way we have healthcare set up.

We miss him very much but are encouraging him to stay in Germany for now. In addition, my husband and I are now no longer insured even though we have health issues--as insurance for us is unaffordable at roughly $1400 a month--more than our mortgage.

This is not a healthcare system. This is crazy. How do we change this?

I replied to her as follows.

Thank you for your message. That is why we created this alternative news network. We must educate Americans to the reality of what is going on. The mainstream media won't and if we do not understand the system we vote against our interest.

Medicare for All is the answer and we are fighting for it. Thanks for watching. And please remember to share our programs and blogs. We have to be the ones informing our peers. Your testimony is invaluable.

Unless you object, I will use anonymously in a blog post. Your testimony applies to thousands who simply suffer in silence. I thank you so kindly.

Egberto Willies.

PS: Our program is daily at 3:00 PM Central/4:00 PM Eastern at http://facebook.com/politicsdoneright. We are also on air on Tuesdays at Pacifica Network's KPFT 90.1 FM Houston.

It is sad that Americans are still under the false belief that market-based healthcare can be made affordable. It is a mathematical certainty that the most efficient form of healthcare delivery is via a Single-payer Medicare for All system. There are so many testimonials online that reveal how systems that cost much less than ours are much more efficient.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
