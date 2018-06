- Advertisement -

By Edward Curtin

If you look through a window,

You can see the world outside.



If you look in a mirror,

You can see yourself outside.

- Advertisement -

If you look into the outside world,

You can see everyone inside out.

When the inside is seen outside

And the outside is seen inside,

You will know what you face.

Everything becomes simple then,

As she looked straight through him

And he felt his face fall off.