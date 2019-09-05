Sharpie-Gate: When Art Trumps Reality

"President Donald Trump has been widely mocked after he displayed a map showing Hurricane Dorian's projected path in the Oval Office which appeared to have been altered with a (Sharpie) marker pen to falsely show it was expected to hit Alabama" according to Newsweek.

It is widely known that the president is not the sharpest Sharpie in the box.

And thus was born the #SharpieGate movement.

Enjoy:

RT @melindafla: Trump released a poll this morning showing him winning by wide margins against any Democratic opponent. #sharpiegate #Sharp… at — Brenda (@TRUTHbyINDIGO) September 5, 2019

RT @RichardAngwin: He is terrifying. Kids always know. #ThursdayThoughts #Resist #Trump #1u #tcot #maga #kag #sharpiegate #TrumpSharpie #S… at — Holly (@punnycat_is_me) September 5, 2019

RT @HMAesq: I heard it even has a #sharpiegate to send people back into Mexico. https://t.co/yZSw2dN5Ek at https://t.co/yZSw2dN5Ek — Adriana Heguy (@AdrianaHeguy) September 5, 2019

RT @aohillbilly: The president was spotted walking the family dog today. He’s full blooded sharpie. #sharpiegate https://t.co/s1SHBuBBhq at https://t.co/s1SHBuBBhq — Set Us Free #UniteBlue 🆘 (@CmooreTruth) September 5, 2019

RT @StephenWHudson1: They took the airports #TrumpSharpie #sharpiegate https://t.co/gmD0SKlmUG at https://t.co/gmD0SKlmUG — Faith Smith (@FaithInAmPpl) September 5, 2019

RT @RealRandallPink: And right here Mr. President we have a “Happy Hurricane”. #sharpiegate #SharpiePresident #PinksResist💖 https://t.co/… at https://t.co/… — Stan Latesky (@StanLatesky) September 5, 2019

Next Page 1 | 2