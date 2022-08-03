Shanghai Cooperation Organization to expand membership

The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have decided to grant Iran full membership of the group. The decision came during a two-day meeting of the SCO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday and Friday.

The foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also reviewed the preparations for the meeting of the SCO Heads of States in Samarkand on September 15-16.

The SCO summit is expected to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin¸ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the grouping.



The Uzbek acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov, said on Friday that the SCO summit is expected to admit Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as its dialogue partners.

The foreign ministers welcomed the requests of Bahrain and the Maldives to receive the status of dialogue partner in the SCO, Norov said adding: "The parties are also actively considering Belarus' request for full membership in the SCO."



The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.





China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are the current full members of the SCO. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia are also observer countries.

International conference on Afghanistan

Before the SCO meeting, Uzbekistan hosted an international conference on Afghanistan-related issues on Tuesday, with the attendance of representatives from more than 20 countries and regions and international organizations.



Officials, analysts and the international community urged the US to unfreeze the assets and return all of the money, which belongs to the Afghan people, to help overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country, especially after a massive earthquake in June.



The assets are small in terms of the US economy, yet they could be life-saving money for war-torn Afghanistan and its people, Zhu Yongbiao, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Friday said.



Previously, during a meeting on Afghanistan in Tunxi, China's Anhui Province in April, regional countries agreed to support Uzbekistan to host this international conference on Afghanistan issues and since it has been more than 10 months since the Taliban formed the caretaker government in Afghanistan.



The meeting in Tunxi was held by China in April where foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries and the Taliban met for discussions on the situation in Afghanistan.



The Tuesday conference was held several days ahead of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which was held on July 28 to 29 in Tashkent.

Although it is hard to make concrete progress on major issues related to Afghanistan and there has no official recognition from the international community, the Afghan Taliban has been active in making interactions with other countries to improve its international status, the Chinese expert said.

