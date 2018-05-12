- Advertisement -

Pharma has two lobbyists for every member of Congress. Think about that. It spends more on lobbying than tobacco, oil and defense contractors combined. And all that shilling paid off. In a speech yesterday, Trump declared that Pharma's high prices are not the result of Pharma's high pricing. Pharma let out a huge sigh of relief and its stock prices rose.

Why shouldn't Pharma earn $52,321.80 a month for the immune drug, Actimmune, right Trump? Why shouldn't it pocket $45,000 a month for the parasite drug Daraprim and $42,570 a month for the gallstone drug Chenodal?

And while Pharma companies are at it, why shouldn't they incorporate in the UK, Ireland and other overseas locations to dodge the US taxes that fund them? (They already manufacture and test drugs overseas because the labor is cheap.)

Pharma lobbying also includes parading sick patients in front of the FDA and state officials. These co-opted patients "appear before public and consumer panels, contact lawmakers, and provide media outlets a human face to attach to a cause when insurers balk at reimbursing patients for new prescription medications," writes Melissa Healy of the Los Angeles Times.

The US government is captured. Pharma operatives head both Health and Human Services and the FDA. The CDC Foundation which receives millions from corporations (not that it affects policies or anything) lists as donors Abbott, AbbVie, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Genentech, Gilead and many more. (Is that why the CDC allows its name to be used in Gilead ads for its Hep C drug?)



Just trying to help

Until 2010, PhRMA, Pharma's top lobbying group, was headed by former Louisiana Rep. Billy Tauzin who resigned from Congress where he chaired the committee which oversees the drug industry only to immediately reappear as the leader of PhRMA where he drew a $2 million salary. No conflict of interest there.

Tauzin had played a key role in shepherding the Medicare Prescription Drug Bill through Congress which prohibited government negotiation of lower drug prices and Canadian imports. "It's a sad commentary on politics in Washington that a member of Congress who pushed through a major piece of legislation benefiting the drug industry, gets the job leading that industry," Public Citizen's President Joan Claybrook said.

Two-thirds of Pharma lobbyists previously worked for Congress or federal agencies reports the New York Times. An aide to former Michigan Rep. John D. Dingell now works for PhRMA, and an aide to former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin, who was the chairman of the Senate health committee "is now a top lobbyist for Merck." Gary Andres, former staff director of the House Energy and Commerce Committee now lobbies for biotech companies. And the list goes on.

Having captured Congress, you wouldn't think Pharma would need a charm offensive. Yet it spends millions trying to convince the public it has our interests at heart as it raises our taxes and health care costs. Currently, "America's Biopharmaceutical companies" are running their "Go Boldly" campaign with a pay-off line "here's to permission to fail."

Pharma knows a lot about "permission to fail." Over 20 drugs have been withdrawn from the market in recent years because they were so dangerous----after maximum money was made of course. They include Vioxx, Bextra, Baycol, Trovan, Meridia, Seldane, Hismanal, Darvon, Raxar, Redux Mylotarg, Lotronex, Propulsid, phenylpropanolamine (PPA), Prexige, phenacetin, Oraflex, Omniflox, Posicor, Serzone and Duract.

Pharma also runs a "Hope to Cures: The Value of Biopharmaceutical Innovation and New Drug Discovery" campaign that showcases patients whose lives were saved by expensive drugs.

"If you object to our six-digit drug prices you are signing the death warrant for these patients," the sleazy campaign seeks to convey (though most of Pharma's profits come from non life-saving cholesterol, acid reflux drugs, ADHD, and extreme priced psychiatric drugs). The truth is research accounts for only one-fifth of Pharma's drug costs; most of the costs are marketing---- those ads you see on TV----and, of course, lobbying.

