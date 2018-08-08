Shameful Survival Strategy: Short-Sightedness Surging Self-Destruction



Careful Who You Trust - The Devil Was an Angel First

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Suspended by salacious supporters of segregation, seeing no Samaritan's Socialism in sight, souls settle for a smidgeon of scraps, while succeeding selfishness spews from shameless speakers successful at solicitating the unschooled to serve society's scoundrels in scheme to shift from serene speech, to scatological simplicity of supererogation.

Sadly, sucker-punching sublime story-telling seers are striking out on scoring scoop: middle-finger salutes signal strings to spurious schooling, not superiority.

Still sustaining shallow scandalous sessions, with Sessions stoking and stroking shared sanctuary of sweeping squires with sinister secrets -- Eden's serpent savors survival, slandering supreme settled law.

- Advertisement -

Slim is the service of self-serving special interests, shunning soul searching, surrendering us to swamps speeding slavery to substandard selections, smearing our presidential seal with stupidity.

Scurrying for support, surrogate's set-up stories, sacrifice sanity's savvy on a scorned specious speedway surfaced by sneaks stealing solutions for our studiously salvaging solidarity from synthesis of silly stand-ins.

Spotting our susceptibility to self-centered simpletons - hacking serpents and political snakes -- swiftly shake off sharing super lies swindling seniors and swinging sincere sophomores into suicidal strife.

- Advertisement -

Straightaway, sternly sling suspicious scrutinizing of society this season and sympathetically seize non-voters with the sufficiency to show up, to speak-out against slippery slope of separateness, for sharpened sticks are not soldiers-at-arms but savage stucco stupor -- salient sauce for sham shepherds.

In this short-lived stage of spineless substitutes spontaneously submissive to staunchly slipshod behavior, shoddy information spat from supporting-roles serving shifty swain, as suddenly steeled Supers speechifying for subversive skippers; serious singular stomping grounds spare scholarship, sloppy seconds in the name of, We the People:

After FDR's 12 April 1945 death, America's wealthiest Military Industrial Complex warfare class implemented first fifty-year plan to control every American's choices, social status, income and willingness to wage war to enrich them

170,000 American military personnel occupy 150 countries

Jeff Sessions advertises Guantanamo still open; no trial necessary

Americans in harm's way for nearly seventeen years in Afghanistan

Donald Rumsfeld's knowns and unknowns

Using 9/11 as excuse for unlawful activity, Bush/Cheney order Alberto Gonzales and Andrew Card to John Ashcroft's hospital room to intimidate deputy Attorney General James Comey into secretly reauthorizing Domestic Surveillance

August 11-12, 2017, America's new domestic tribalism proved itself as dangerous as any international terrorism fueled by our war-mongering ultra-moneyed.

Any corrupted administration easily colludes with power -- so, have asylum-seeking parents forever lost families because Trump's America is trafficking brown refugee children?

Power is not made in the image of a president for whom a quick read of Proverbs' sixth chapter would expose as the very nemesis of all things divine.

However, refraining from judging others is all-powerful:

- Advertisement -

Not all evangelical Christians are old, overweight Caucasians

Not all: hypocritical conservatives deserting Ecclesiastes

Not all: radical, love it or leave it zealots blind to separation of church and state

Not all: NRA brainwashed with Open Carry

Not all: single-issue voters

And because most evangelicals are Jesus Christians, not trumped Christians, not all evangelicals vote for a trumped GOP

America's super power resides in our connectivity with and emulation of all-inclusive community.

Many "S" words spell Donald Trump, but his debacle will slither to silence for both supporters and detractors if we don't sink into the savage peace.

To the degree we resurrect, recommit and renovate, all men are created equal, our lives will prove honor and courage live in the gender and racial equality of 12 strong, separation of church and state, our free press and right of, peaceably to assemble.

Next Page 1 | 2