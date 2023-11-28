 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 11 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Shame on the US Ambassador to the UN: she has forgotten her roots

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, has refused to ask for a ceasefire in Gaza to save lives, after more than 12,000 civilians have died, and half are children. Thomas-Greenfield's policy statements suggest Israelis are deserving of human rights, while Palestinians are not.

In 2015, Thomas-Greenfield received the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award, and yet her current presence at the UN has not exhibited any humanitarian urgency for Gaza, which her own colleagues at the UN are calling a humanitarian disaster, and genocide.

She forgets that her own ancestry mirrors the Palestinians, not the Israelis. She is representing the interests of the masters, while denying the oppressed people's rights.

Thomas-Greenfield is the great granddaughter of Mary Francoise, who was born in 1865 in Louisiana. Mary was born after the civil war ended, but she was not born into freedom; her mother had been a slave, and even though the war ended, it would be decades before any African Americans were given their rights.

Mary Francoise might as well have been born in the Occupied West Bank, or Gaza. Her life and the lives of Palestinians today have a great deal in common. She lived in a land where the colonial government in Washington, DC, had two separate codes of justice and human rights. The White European settlers came to Virginia in 1607 and shortly were bringing thousands of enslaved Africans. The Native Americans were deprived of all human rights, and many were kept as slaves.

Mary's son, Oliver Thomas, and his son, Oliver Thomas, Jr., were born 'free' in America, but had no right to vote, to live where they chose, to sit anywhere on the bus, except in the back, to eat in a restaurant with white people, to use a public bathroom used by white people, and no right to a decent education alongside white classmates. Thomas-Greenfield's parents were illiterate, and she was the first in her family to graduate from high school.

Palestinians are not allowed to own land in Israel, and much of the land they live on in the West Bank has been bulldozed to make way of illegal Jewish settlements for decades. Building permits in East Jerusalem are denied to Palestinians. The people who live in Gaza today are the original inhabitants of other areas, and were forced to be segregated into a ghetto called Gaza.

Thomas-Greenfield attended an all-black high school in Baker, East Baton Rouge County, Louisiana. In 1960, the total population of Baker was 4,823 persons, and by 2020 the population is 82% African American, the descendants of slaves, with 12% living at or below the poverty line.

She grew up in segregated Louisiana, where by law and tradition white students and black students never sat together. When desegregation finally came to Louisiana in 1960, only four black girls attempted to go to a white school and violence ensued by white parents.

In 2021, Tammy C. Barnett wrote that Louisiana's history of racism is historical, and present. Barnett cites the definition: "Racism is the systemic oppression of a racial group to the social, economic, and political advantage of another." By this definition, we can see that the Israeli policy toward all Palestinians is racist.

Palestinians can attend schools in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, and many are run by the UN. However, if they want to receive a higher education from a prestigious university abroad, they can never return home again. Their decision to pursue a Masters or Doctorate degree is a decision for exile, imposed upon them by Israel. Thomas-Greenfield left her home to pursue a Master's degree in Wisconsin, but the same degree is prohibited for a Palestinian student, by Israeli law.

By the time Thomas-Greenfield entered Louisiana State University, she was one of a small number of black students and experienced racism personally. Later, she went way north to University of Wisconsin, and we might think getting out of the Deep South would make life easier, but in reality some of the most racist white people live in the North. Because they never attended school with black children, worked alongside a black co-worker, had a black neighbor, and never sat next to a black person in church; the unfamiliarity bred contempt of the unknown.

Palestinians are prevented from attending a school with a Jewish student. This segregation is a mirror of the experience of Thomas-Greenfield and other African Americans. Both the Jews and the Palestinians are apt to prejudice, based on the fact they are prevented from learning, living and working together side by side.

The parents of Thomas-Greenfield raised a daughter who became a shining example of what is possible if given a fair chance. It was the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and many other activists and political figures who laid the groundwork making it possible for Thomas-Greenfield to become the US Ambassador to the UN.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK), said in 1963, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."

In 2019 Martin Luther King Global stated, "Our elected representatives, who operate in a political environment where Israel's political lobby holds well-documented power, have consistently minimized and deflected criticism of the State of Israel, even as it has grown more emboldened in its occupation of Palestinian territory and adopted some practices reminiscent of apartheid in South Africa and Jim Crow segregation in the United States."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 2 fans, 5 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1369 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thomas-Greenfield has a new Pay Master.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 8:35:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend