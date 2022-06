Whenever infectious diseases hit the world, we hark back to the treasure stores of military-vocabulary, pluck from there war metaphors and label our health facilities as "war-zones" and our medical professionals as "heroes" and "warriors". Hell's bells! As the pandemics ebb away, those who were "drafted" heroes out of barracks and trenches, soon their memories become obsolete from our mental landscape, and they are forgotten easily.

Liaqat Asadi Social Media Pages:

I do not have a series of glorious achievements to share with my fellow beings or the viewers of this piece. I worked for a private TV channel "Din News" based in Lahore Pakistan. I feel so saddened on the melancholy deaths of millions by the (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.





OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEd News Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)