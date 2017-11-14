Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shadow U.S. Climate Delegation Promises World #WeAreStillIn Paris Agreement

By       Message EcoWatch     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/14/17

- Advertisement -

See original here

From youtube.com: Jerry Brown: #COP23 Speech. The Threat of Climate Change is Profound {MID-193164}
Jerry Brown: #COP23 Speech. The Threat of Climate Change is Profound
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Climate State)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A group of U.S. leaders, including California Gov. Jerry Brown and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, reaffirmed the country's commitment to its Paris agreement targets this weekend at the COP23 talks in Bonn, Germany. U.S. senators, governors, mayors, state senators and business leaders reiterated at the U.S. Climate Action Center that the U.S. is "still in" the Paris agreement.

- Advertisement -

Some senators also met with international officials to assure them that they, along with state elected leaders, will not only challenge Trump's agenda, but that cities and states are making progress on their own. On Saturday, Bloomberg and Brown presented "America's Pledge," which will capture and quantify emissions reductions by cities, states, universities and businesses.

"The group of American cities, states, and businesses who remain committed to the Paris agreement represents a bigger economy than any nation outside the U.S. and China," Bloomberg said in a statement. "Together they are helping deliver on the promise of the agreement and ensuring the U.S. remains a global leader in the fight against climate change."

As reported by POLITICO:

- Advertisement -
"When Bloomberg mentioned Saturday that the official U.S. delegation to the conference under Trump was preparing to host a controversial panel on Monday on the use of fossil fuels, the crowd booed.

"'The Trump administration did send a delegation here to Bonn, and it might be the first climate conference where -- this is not a joke, folks -- coal is being promoted as an example of sustainability,' Bloomberg said.

"He added, 'It will also likely be the last. The world is moving on, and so is the United States.'"


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Sierra Club@SierraClub

U.S. Now the Only Country Not in Paris Climate Agreement http:// sc.org/2lZrPwB @ ecowatch

- Advertisement -

10:23 AM - Nov 7, 2017

U.S. Now the Only Country Not in Paris Climate Agreement After Syria Signs On

When President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in June ...

ecowatch.com

As reported by the Guardian...

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://ecowatch.com/ecowatch/

EcoWatch is a leading news website reporting on environmental news, green living and sustainable business. We also feature content from students around the world, and renowned environmental and business leaders. We educate and motivate people to protect human health and the environment through our NewsLivingBusiness (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mark Ruffalo: "Monsanto Chief is Horrible"

Why the Lima Climate Talks Sucked for Women and Indigenous People

First Florida, Now Wisconsin, Bans the Words "Climate Change"

Bill McKibben Gets Arrested Exposing Exxon's "Unparalleled Evil"

11 Earthquakes Rock Texas Fracking Heartland in 24 Hours

Rand Paul Says Hillary Clinton's Focus on Climate Change Shows She Lacks "Wisdom" to Be President

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 