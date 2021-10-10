Shades of green

Election Non-event



Canada's recent election proved mostly that Canadians are more or less set within their provincial agendas. The ruling Liberals gained three seats, the Conservatives stayed the same, the Bloc Que'becois gained two, the Greens lost one, and the NDP gained one. (There were five independents before the vote.) In sum, nothing changed, a lot of money was wasted - or contrarily contributed to the GDP generously. The main excitement concerned the Green Party and its internal squabbles - arguments that in themselves reveal a fair bit about the Greens and a fair bit about Canadian identity politics.



The Greens campaigned with a new leader, Annamie Paul, who personifies three degrees of identity politics: a woman, a black, and a Zionist Jew. Her main problem was the latter, her full-on support of apartheid Israel - she did not put it in those terms, but she did proclaim herself to be Zionist, and that is where the party split in spite of her attempts to deflect the problem to racism and misogyny. While there are elements of racism and feminism, Zionism was the focal point. The end result was a party torn apart by its internal attempts to control different factions.



The Greens officially support the two-state solution, recognizing that chances for achieving such are rapidly diminishing. Their program [.greenparty.ca/en/sgm-2016/voting/resolutions/s16-p013] is quite progressive compared to the two main parties (Liberals and Conservatives), quite similar to the NDP position, and was decided on within a membership vote. Beyond that, a set of polls by IJV, UNJPPI, and CJPME of Canadians [.cjpme.org/survey2020_r3] demonstrate that the majority of Canadians are supportive of some form of sanctions against Israel, the upholding of the several UN declarations, the application of humanitarian and war law, and support the intervention of the ICC.





