Sexual and reproductive health services are essential services, even during pandemics



reproductive health services are also essential services, and more so during pandemics like COVID-19

The recently released Asia and the Pacific SDG Progress Report 2020 shows that Asia and the Pacific region is not on track to achieve any of the 169 targets of the 17 sustainable-development goals (SDGs), including those around ensuring universal access to sexual- and reproductive-health services. Despite commitments made by governments, inequality in the region is growing and the economic gains made by it are not translating into poverty reduction and gender equity.



A pandemic like coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has added more fuel to fire to push the region (and perhaps the rest of the world too) several steps back to achieve 'Health for all' by 2030 by severely constraining (or threatening to constrain) health systems. It has also impacted delivery of several significant public health services, including sexual- and reproductive-health services.



Leading experts voiced their concerns during the recently held #APCRSHR10 Dialogues, co-hosted by the 10th Asia Pacific Conference on Reproductive and Sexual Health and Rights (APCRSHR10) and CNS.

The COVID-19 impact

"While our day-to-day health needs, including sexual- and reproductive-health needs, do not stop because of an epidemic, but health-service availability becomes still more difficult during such times," said Alexandra Johns, Executive Director of Asia Pacific Alliance for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (APA).



Alexandra foresees a global shortage of medical supplies, including medicines for people living with HIV, contraceptives and antibiotics, as a fallout of lockdowns imposed by governments to stem the tide of COVID-19. The situation is all the more grave for key and vulnerable populations, including sex workers. With weak health systems groaning under the load of COVID-19, service delivery to cater to their specific needs, like access to abortion services, contraceptives, and life-saving treatments, along with a loss in wages, is bound to take a hard hit.





Barriers to accessing sexual- and reproductive-health services

