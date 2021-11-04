Severe negative implications of Biden's vaccine mandate few are talking about



It appears the Biden administration is going full bore with its vaccine mandate, now extended to January 4, 2022.

OSHA is the agency that's slated to enforce the mandate. It has jurisdiction over "industries as diverse as manufacturing, retail, delivery services, warehouses, meatpacking, agriculture, construction, logging, maritime and healthcare."

A question here does Biden have the authority to issue such a mandate without Congress initiating vaccine mandate legislation? An outfit called the "Daily Wire" has filed a lawsuit against the federal government "alleging the Biden administration doesn't have the Constitutional authority to issue such a mandate."

But as a practical matter Biden's mandate could have a crippling effect on the American economy.

According to the ATA, American Trucking Association, "there's an historic shortage of truck drivers. The ATA estimated that the nation's largest trucking companies who exclusively supply 80% of the country could lose 37% of their drivers to the mandate."

"Many sectors of the nation's business have already seen staff call in sick, apply for exemptions, or choose unemployment over getting vaccinated and all are crucial for the normal functioning of the US economy".

