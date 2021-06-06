Seventh Day Sonnet

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



God must have faltered on the Seventh day

like some old man looking in the rye glass

for the Big Bang he left behind. No way

these time-twisted events have come to pass.

Old now, long past his days of electric

persuasion, just another sh*t-kicker,

a soupçon Andy Warhol eccentric,

stuck on his rocker with a bad ticker.

Why have you forsaken me? day and night,

like a trippy echo down the hallway

of an opium parlor. He can't fight

the cathedral high he feels, hears Jahveh.

Memory is a lapsed confessional

you never leave. See a professional.