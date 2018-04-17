Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Seven Questions About the Syria Airstrikes That Aren't Being Asked

By       Message Richard Eskow       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/17/18

Author 77715
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

From Our Future

From flickr.com: Donald Trump {MID-281338}
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"Mission accomplished," says the President. What, exactly, was the mission? And what exactly was accomplished?

Donald Trump is being mocked for using this phrase in a tweet to praise what he claims was a "perfectly executed" airstrike against chemical weapons facilities in Syria. This recalls George W. Bush's egregious evocation of the phrase in 2003 to claim an early end to the U.S. entanglement in Iraq, which is still ongoing 15 years later.

History made a fool of Bush for that proclamation, which was printed on a banner behind the President as he delivered his speech proclaiming an end to the Iraqi conflict on the deck of an aircraft carrier.

- Advertisement -

But Bush's foolish and lethal incursion to Iraq had the backing of virtually the entire national-security establishment. So did Donald Trump's bombing attack on Syria, as did the bombing attack he ordered last year.

The Costs of Intervention

U.S. media, for the most part, reinforce the idea that intervention by our military is the preferred solution to global conflicts. Some of the same reporters who now mock Trump for saying "Mission Accomplished" cheered on Bush's invasion of Iraq. They remember Bush's errors, but not their own.

The media's job, we are told, is to ask skeptical questions about the people in power. That didn't happen much in the runup to the invasion of Iraq, and it's not happening now. Here are the questions that should be asked -- not just on the eve of a bombing attack, but every day we continue our disastrous and drifting military intervention in the Middle East.

- Advertisement -
  1. Why couldn't the military wait for inspectors to do their jobs?

Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international non-proliferation organization, were scheduled to arrive in Douma, Syria on Saturday, April 15 to begin investigating the reported chemical attack on civilians there. The airstrikes took place on Friday, April 14.

This is a disturbing echo of the 2003 Iraq invasion. There, too, the United States was unwilling to wait for international inspectors to discover the facts before beginning the attack. Fifteen years on, we know that didn't work out very well. Why couldn't the bombing of Syria wait for inspectors to do their work?

  1. How do we know we're being told the truth?

"We are confident that we have crippled Syria's chemical weapons program," said U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. That statement was echoed by military leaders. But a report from Agence France Presse suggests that one destroyed building, described by attacking forces as a chemical-weapons facility, was actually a pharmaceutical and research facility specializing in food testing and antivenoms for scorpion and snake bites.

"If there were chemical weapons, we would not be able to stand here," said someone who identified himself as an engineer who worked at the facility.

Given our country's long history of public deception from military and civilian officials, why aren't we demanding independent confirmation of the airstrikes' effectiveness?

  1. Have strikes like these ever really "punished" a country's leader -- or "sent them a message," for that matter?

We keep hearing the cliche' that airstrikes like these are meant to "punish" leaders like Assad. This time was no different. And yet, it's unlikely that Assad personally suffered as a result of this attack.

- Advertisement -

So who, really, are we punishing?

Then there's this comment, from Defense Secretary James Mattis: "Together we have sent a clear message to Assad and his murderous lieutenants that they should not perpetrate another chemical weapons attack."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 