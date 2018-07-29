 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Seth Rich Story- Full Recap and New Witness Account

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/29/18

Become a Fan
  (39 fans)
- Advertisement -

New video from The Truth Factory

"Russia interfered with OUR elections" is the message all through the MSM. But the story is really about emails passed from the DNC to Wikileaks in the runup to the 2016 election.

The emails revealed a collusion between the Clinton campaign and DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz to lock Bernie Sanders out of the running and assure that the nomination went to Clinton. So who is it who is interfering with our electoral system?

- Advertisement -

The emails also contained puzzling, coded references which suggested pedophilia to some. The pedophilia connection (through Hillary's campaign manager, John Podesta) was denied and vigorously excluded from mainstream news. Doth the lady protest too much?

How did the emails get to Wikileaks? The MSM with one voice proclaims IT WAS THE RUSSIANS. There is no evidence for this except the report from one hired private I. Nevertheless, Trump has been denounced as a Putin's Fool for believing his denial.

Speaking for Wikileaks, Julian Assange strongly implied that the source was Seth Rich (though he reiterated "Wikileaks does not reveal its sources.") Also, the electronic records show that the emails were transferred at a data rate consistent with a thumb drive, with physical access to the DNC server (computer). The transfer was too rapid to have occurred over an internet connection, let alone a masked, convoluted link to Russia. Seth Rich was one of only two DNC employees who had regular physical access to that server. He was an outspoken supporter of Sanders.

- Advertisement -

Seth Rich was shot dead on a Washington, DC street corner two years ago, and the murder has never really been investigated. Some reports have claimed the DC police have been told to stand down. An eyewitness, newly come forward, has denied the story of a "botched robbery" which never did make any sense, given that Rich was shot in the back, and nothing was taken from his wallet.

More details are in the video.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1223 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Great info. Still, We the People have no viable recourse.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 at 7:45:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 