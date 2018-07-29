Seth Rich Story- Full Recap and New Witness Account

- Advertisement -

New video from The Truth Factory

"Russia interfered with OUR elections" is the message all through the MSM. But the story is really about emails passed from the DNC to Wikileaks in the runup to the 2016 election.

The emails revealed a collusion between the Clinton campaign and DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz to lock Bernie Sanders out of the running and assure that the nomination went to Clinton. So who is it who is interfering with our electoral system?

The emails also contained puzzling, coded references which suggested pedophilia to some. The pedophilia connection (through Hillary's campaign manager, John Podesta) was denied and vigorously excluded from mainstream news. Doth the lady protest too much?

How did the emails get to Wikileaks? The MSM with one voice proclaims IT WAS THE RUSSIANS. There is no evidence for this except the report from one hired private I. Nevertheless, Trump has been denounced as a Putin's Fool for believing his denial.

Speaking for Wikileaks, Julian Assange strongly implied that the source was Seth Rich (though he reiterated "Wikileaks does not reveal its sources.") Also, the electronic records show that the emails were transferred at a data rate consistent with a thumb drive, with physical access to the DNC server (computer). The transfer was too rapid to have occurred over an internet connection, let alone a masked, convoluted link to Russia. Seth Rich was one of only two DNC employees who had regular physical access to that server. He was an outspoken supporter of Sanders.

Seth Rich was shot dead on a Washington, DC street corner two years ago, and the murder has never really been investigated. Some reports have claimed the DC police have been told to stand down. An eyewitness, newly come forward, has denied the story of a "botched robbery" which never did make any sense, given that Rich was shot in the back, and nothing was taken from his wallet.

More details are in the video.