OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/3/20

Seriously, Get the Hell Out of Afghanistan

(View How Many People Read This)   5 comments
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

U.S. troops depart Forward Operating Base Baylough, Afghanistan, June 16, 2010, to conduct a patrol.
U.S. troops depart Forward Operating Base Baylough, Afghanistan, June 16, 2010, to conduct a patrol.
(Image by (Wikimedia Commons/DoD photo/Staff Sgt. William Tremblay, U.S. Army/Released))   Details   DMCA

With overwhelming bipartisan support, the House Armed Services Committee has added a Liz Cheney-spearheaded amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which throws severe roadblocks in the Trump administration's proposed scale-down of US military presence in Afghanistan and Germany.

As The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald notes, both parties advancing the amendment cited in their arguments the completely unsubstantiated intelligence leak that was recently published by credulous mass media reporters alleging that Russia has paid bounties to Taliban fighters for killing the occupying forces in Afghanistan. Yet another western imperialist agenda once again facilitated by unforgivably egregious journalistic malpractice in the mass media.

(Image by Intercept)   Details   DMCA

Every aspect of this development is enraging.

The mass media have continued to add to their mountain of Gish gallop fallacies promoting this narrative with a new Daily Beast report citing former senior Taliban figure Mullah Manan Niazi who asserts that "The Taliban have been paid by Russian intelligence for attacks on U.S. forces -- and on ISIS forces -- in Afghanistan from 2014 up to the present." The Beast's own article admits that its source has severe conflicts of interest and is believed to be a CIA asset by Taliban leadership, and that Niazi provided no evidence of any kind for his claim or any further details whatsoever.

These flimsy, poorly-sourced allegations are being hammered into mainstream liberal consciousness on a daily basis now in the exact same way the discredited Russiagate psyop was, and just like with Russiagate the narrative they are being used to shape helps advance military expansionism and new cold war escalations which just so happen to fit perfectly into pre-existing geostrategic agendas of planetary domination.

The way mainstream news outlets consistently refuse to account for a fact so obvious and indisputable as intelligence agencies being known liars should by itself be enough to discredit the entire institution of mass news reporting. Yet here we are with these reports being treated as established fact throughout the entire political/media class and down through the entire population of propagandized rank-and-file citizenry.

The Afghanistan Papers established conclusively that the occupation has been unwinnable and without a clear picture of what winning would even look like from the very beginning, and that this fact has been hidden from the world by systematic deceit for two decades. The revelation was in the news for a day and then quickly memory holed without having any meaningful impact on the dominant narrative about Afghanistan, and now the mainstream consensus is that even trying to reduce the number of troops there is a hazardous and outlandish notion.

This is because the mainstream consensus is shaped not by facts, but by narrative. We see this in the way the fact-filled Afghanistan Papers have played no role in shaping the dominant narrative about what should be done about the 19-year occupation, and we see it in the way the fact-free "bounty" narrative is shaping public opinion and determining US foreign policy. The propagandists who manufacture consent for imperialist agendas understand that truth and facts play far less of a role in what the propagandized consider important than does mindless repetition and emotion.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
tim mcghie

(Member since Jul 10, 2010)
that is the question every USA citizen should be asking - WTF are we doing in Afghanistan? Russia Russia Russia is getting old. And what a shame that the policies of DICK Cheney live on through his daughter. ugh

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 9:23:34 PM

Patricia 0rmsby

(Member since Feb 14, 2008)
Add that the house has some poppies growing in the backyard and that plans for a major highway nearby that would raise the property value enormously are making their way through city hall and you have an even sharper analogy.

It's amazing how many of these really fiendishly evil people like Cheney have a daughter just as evil. So did McCain, so does the guy down the street who is a putative religious leader, and the guy who ran a hang gliding club nearby, fatherly with a vicious reputation, who served 20 years for murdering an 80+ year old lady who'd loaned him quite a bit of cash, and another one with a supermarket in town and political ambitions.

Andrew Lobaczewski noted that the gene for that particular ability to calculate is apparently located on the X-chromosome. Their sons tend to fade into the background.

I take it, however, as a positive sign that they still feel they must manufacture consent for their adventures. Trump's supporters demanded and got a promise to bring the troops home (and shame on the Democrats for not doing likewise--we see the warmongers abandon the Republican ship and the Democrats prostitute themselves to accommodate them). My impression is Americans in general do not give half a fat rat's bottom what happens overseas, and for the left, it's just a bunch of Deplorables over there anyway. Trump's supporters no longer care what the MSM says, so I am curious how the right-wing sites are presenting this.

Given what is happening in America's economy and streets, I cannot really see the capacity to start caring about stuff overseas developing any time soon. I suspect our pathocrats only need to justify their actions to themselves or family members who are not psychopaths.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 11:41:14 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
We live in the age of misinformation overload. It is not that difficult to pick out journalists who are looking deeper than the Ministry of Truth's loudspeakers. Their voices are tiny and most people do not want to hear them for they tell the truth. The Ministry of Truth leads the majority by their noses, snapping their face mask when they get out of line, rewarding them with poison nuggets of what they want to hear at other times. Humans suck at rational thought, and their tribal nature makes them suckers for the very professional cons that are everyday life in this age.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 11:56:29 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)
Amen! This has got to stop!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 12:22:19 PM

Private Citizen

(Member since Mar 18, 2017)
DIE nasties hate peace, despise progress, and never, ever surrender. Dick & Liz are DIE nasties, not builders of beautiful condominiums. Nations are united. They all want DIE nasties to go home. Nobody is as great as America's Supreme Accountable Authority. Nobody abstains from alcohol like DONALD J TRUMP. Sober Supreme Accountable Authorities must be re-elected, or the Continuity of Government will continue to struggle. Oppressed people will continue to kill savages conducting special operations in their homeland.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 12:56:44 PM

