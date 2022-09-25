Serious General Uprising in Iran



Iran anti-hijab protest

During last nine days we have been noticing a significant social rebellion in Iran. All major cities as well as little towns are on fire.

The main body of rebellion consists of young women. During last 44 years, since ayatollah Khomeini took over the country, women have been oppressed, degraded, insulted, discriminated against and abused.

The implementation of the Islamic medieval, laws of 1400 years ago has deprived women from the minor aspects of human rights. The most humiliating part of these laws was the government harsh and violent insistence for women to wear head scarf and dress up like the Amish women.

So, when a beautiful 22-year-old lady was killed while she was adhering to all of those dress codes and was in custody of the "Morality Police" the society blow up like a barrel of gun powder. Women began by making bun fires and burning their head scarfs. The police fight back but was not using live military ammunition while the Iranian Butcher President Raisi was in New York for a United Nations show of face. Once the bastard was back in Iran 3 days ago, the government let all of its anti-riot police loose on people. The number of dead is estimated around 100, there are more than one thousand arrested and an unknown number of people wounded. Those who are injured try to take care of their wounds at home because if they go to hospitals their names are given to the Iranian Ministry of Information (a first cousin of the KGB).