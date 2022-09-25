 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/25/22

Serious General Uprising in Iran

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Iran anti-hijab protest
Iran anti-hijab protest
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

During last nine days we have been noticing a significant social rebellion in Iran. All major cities as well as little towns are on fire.

The main body of rebellion consists of young women. During last 44 years, since ayatollah Khomeini took over the country, women have been oppressed, degraded, insulted, discriminated against and abused.

The implementation of the Islamic medieval, laws of 1400 years ago has deprived women from the minor aspects of human rights. The most humiliating part of these laws was the government harsh and violent insistence for women to wear head scarf and dress up like the Amish women.

So, when a beautiful 22-year-old lady was killed while she was adhering to all of those dress codes and was in custody of the "Morality Police" the society blow up like a barrel of gun powder. Women began by making bun fires and burning their head scarfs. The police fight back but was not using live military ammunition while the Iranian Butcher President Raisi was in New York for a United Nations show of face. Once the bastard was back in Iran 3 days ago, the government let all of its anti-riot police loose on people. The number of dead is estimated around 100, there are more than one thousand arrested and an unknown number of people wounded. Those who are injured try to take care of their wounds at home because if they go to hospitals their names are given to the Iranian Ministry of Information (a first cousin of the KGB).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 80 articles, 156 quicklinks, 833 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Next Revolution?

We have been waiting for these days for forty-four years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in wars, riots and political prisons.

Iranian government has proven itself to be incompetent, corrupt and savage. Ten million of the most educated and wealthy people have left the country.

The entire population is fed up with inflation, recession and stagnation. Iran which is one of the richest countries in the world cannot provide adequate food, water and medicine for its population.

The country of Cyrous the Great is in worse shape than the worst Sub-Saharan countries.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 25, 2022 at 11:30:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend