Serbian-Americans Petition Trump Over COVID-19 Repression in Serbia

Serbian Americans Have Posted A Petition On the White House Website (HERE), appealing for President Trump to use whatever pressure and leverage he can against the corrupt regime of Alexander Vucic. Vucic is using the excuse of COVID-19 to further repress, terrorize and defraud Serbia.

The petition reads as follows:

Dear President Trump:

We, Americans of Serbian descent and US voters, are appealing to you to help the Serbian nation rid itself of the sadistic tyranny of Alexander Vucic and his corrupt and lawless gang. Their appalling misrule has now become incontrovertibly evident as the Corona virus crisis has spread to Serbia.

We recall with admiration that you have endorsed the recommendations of French medical experts and ordered medications Hydroxychloroquin and Azithromycin in sufficient quantities to cover the health needs of the American people. Nothing of the sort has happened in Serbia. Due to the introduction of a brutal state of siege, including curfew, most pharmacies are closed and during the short periods that some are open and citizens are allowed to venture out of their homes medications indispensable for their health are currently unavailable.

Under public pressure and guided by the recommendations of genuine medical professionals, major countries such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil have refrained from imposing total isolation upon their populations, while the severe measure of curfew in those countries was never even imposed since the inception of the crisis.

In Serbia, under the cover of anti-pandemic measures, the authorities are massively abusing the helpless population and suppressing every form of dissent with a ferocity unmatched anywhere else.

The authorities have ordered throughout the country a daily curfew starting at 5 p.m. On weekends the oppressive curfew has been extended to last from Saturday to Monday. For Orthodox Easter (April 19) the regime has issued an extraordinary decree imposing curfew from Friday April 17 to Tuesday April 21, for a total of 84 hours of house arrest for a nation of seven million people. Such draconian curfew measures were not seen even under Nazi occupation, during World War II.

The regime is making sure the population remains caged and compliant by sending out helicopters to make rounds and intimidate citizens. Retired citizens over the age of 65, whose average monthly pension is about $100, are fined $1500 for leaving the confines of their dwellings. This regime of illegal and inhuman confinement, in violation of every tenet of medical science, has now been in force for over a month.

Grandchildren and young people are forbidden to visit their grandparents and older family members on the pretext of preventing the spread of the contagion. The pseudo-scientific rationale underlying this sadistic decree, such as had not been issued even at the time of Nazi occupation, was dutifully furnished by the regime's coterie of medical quacks, who unfailingly follow political instructions and dress them up in bogus medical phraseology.

Threateningly, regime spokespersons are increasingly making references to a total and prolonged lockdown, as allegedly the ultimate measure to defeat the Corona virus. The predictable consequence of such lunacy would be to completely forbid citizens from leaving their homes, causing the elderly and vulnerable to suffocate and die in massive numbers.

The totally incompetent authorities have failed to organize any assistance to the beleaguered population. What few medications and respirators had been available at the onset of the crisis have been rounded up and set aside for regime bigwigs and their subservient toadies.

This gang of miscreants, headed by Alexander Vucic, one of the most vocal instigators of war in the Balkans during the 90s of the last century, who during the last Presidential campaign in our country swindled two million dollars from impoverished Serbia's budget to channel those funds into the campaign chest of Hillary Clinton, have now, under the cover of anti-pandemic measures, intensified their terror. They realize that the population loathe them and that they stand no chance in free and unfetters political competition. By implementing Nazi-style policies, they are not protecting the population from the pestilence but are trying to insulate themselves from mass rebellion. The "opposition" on the regime's payroll are silent, while even the rubber-stamp Parliament has been shut down.

The regime has shown itself to be extremely hostile towards Diaspora Serbs who, in this global emergency, naturally wish to return to Serbia to be with the friends and relatives they have there. Tens of thousands of Serbian citizens who tried to return to their homeland are quarantined at the border, and the "doctor" whom the regime put in charge of overseeing their condition is a veterinarian.

