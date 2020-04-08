Senators Profited from Insider Information BEFORE COVID Hit the Fan

Just a few months ago, Senator Richard Burr was telling the public that the U.S. was well-prepared for the coronavirus and not to panic. But secretly, he off-loaded up to $1.7 million dollars right before the stock market crashed.

If that isn't fishy enough, there's this: Senator Burr is the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which means he has classified access to information that the American public does not.

At the same time, Senator Kelly Loeffler was also selling nearly $20 million in stock right before the market crashed. That's why you need to demand that Congress investigate Senators Burr and Loeffler for insider trading.

Millions of Americans lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's untold millions of dollars of income that could be used for food, supplies, caring for relatives, and for many, that's gone now. Gone in a flash.

But Senator Burr seems to be sitting pretty. Just days before the stock market crashed, Senator Burr cashed in. He made 33 transactions in a single day, all selling stocks for as much as possible before the market crash.

Meanwhile, Senator Loeffler sold $18.7 million in stock in three separate deals in late February and early March -- and even invested money in a company that makes protective gear for health care workers. Potentially to make a short-term profit off the pandemic.

Where there's smoke there's fire, and as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the lead-up to the pandemic, there's definitely something suspicious about Senator Burr's mega-cash-in.

We have a right to know the truth, and if we find corruption, we have to hold our elected officials accountable. That's why it's so important to demand an investigation.

Sign the petition: Congress must investigate Senators Burr and Loeffler for insider trading!