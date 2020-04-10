This afternoon, representing OpEdNews, I was privileged to participate in New Mexico's US Senator Martin Heinrich's Telephone Press Conference, and particularly pleased to be able to ask him one question about my idea for the Secretary General of the United Nations to create a Pandemic Board of Inquiry to be attached to the International Court of Justice. His answer to that question, one of many excellent questions asked by reporters, is in the Sound clip below his remarks.

First, here is what Senator Heinrich said, in full:

Senator Heinrich's as prepared for delivery are below:

Good afternoon.

Thank you for calling in today and joining me to discuss our ongoing efforts during this pandemic.

It's been nearly a month since the first New Mexicans tested positive for the coronavirus.

The data we are seeing shows that communities across our state are headed into the thick of this public health crisis right now.

I cannot stress enough how important the role each of us plays in literally saving the lives of our fellow New Mexicans.

We must all continue to remain in our homes or apartments except for only those outings that are absolutely necessary for our health, safety, and welfare.

The physical distancing we've done as a state is already making a difference and bending our curve.

It is critical that we continue these efforts in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in our state.

Our health care providers are tirelessly working to care for New Mexicans already suffering from COVID-19.

When we stay at home, we make sure those health care providers have the resources they need to treat every New Mexican hospitalized with this virus with the care they deserve.

I'll put it simply and bluntly: the behavior of all of us today will determine how many people will die tomorrow.

That is what we are facing.

I look forward to answering your questions.