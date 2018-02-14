Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 8 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (9 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Senator Gillibrand Will No Longer Accept Corporate Political Action Committee Money

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/14/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)
- Advertisement -




Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Talks DACA, Running For President In 2020 | The View
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The View)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York's junior senator since 2009, has joined with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) in her promise to not take corporate PAC money. To my knowledge, only Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, Ro Khanna of the Southeast San Francisco Bay, Jared Polis of Boulder, Colorado, and three others are the only House members not accepting PAC money.

[They are: Rooney, Francis FL 19 (R) Khanna, Ro CA 17 (D)
Polis, Jared CO 2 (D) Sarbanes, John MD 3 (D)
Roe, Phil TN 1 (R) O'Rourke, Beto TX 16 (D)

(In Congressman Beto O'Rourke's Texas US Senate race against Ted Cruz, when Texans are told that he doesn't accept PAC money, the poll takers report that his approval rating goes way up.)

- Advertisement -

According to Tuesday's Observer:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she will no longer accept donations from corporate PACs--a sign that she is positioning herself as a more progressive candidate amid rumors she may run for president in 2020. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, made the pledge to End Citizens United, a political action committee (PAC) that supports Democrats in key races who seek to reform the campaign finance system. The pledge will be applied to her Senate campaign as well as her PAC, Off the Sidelines, according to BuzzFeed.
"Because of the corrosive effect of corporate money in politics, I've decided from this point on, I'm no longer accepting corporate PAC checks into my campaign," Gillibrand said in a video posted on her Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon. She said she became "so concerned" about money in politics because of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, which allows corporations, unions and nonprofits to spend freely on elections as long as they do not collaborate with campaigns.

Gillibrand explained, corporations can spend an unlimited amount of money "that isn't even disclosed," noting that since she was first elected in 2006 as a congresswoman in upstate New York--a position she held from 2007 to 2009--she has worked to create more transparency and accountability in Congress.

"I was the first member of Congress to actually post my schedule, my earmark requests and my financial disclosure online, and I've since added to that my taxes, so I Hope you will stand with me. We really need to make every effort we can to get rid of the corporate money and dark money that is flowing into politics, and my effort to ban corporate PAC checks is just a first step in that direction."

As reported today as breaking news in the Washington Examiner:

According to Open Secrets, which tracks campaign contributions, the Democratic senator accepted $4.9 million from business PACs from 2005-2018. Gillibrand said her worry about corporate money in politics stems from the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which found the government cannot restrict political contributions from corporations.

BuzzFeed News broke this story, reporting that:

According to End Citizens United, about 70 candidates running in 2018 races -- most of them challengers in House races -- have declined to take corporate PAC money. The figure marks a significant uptick since 2016, when only three top-tier House candidates, designated "Red to Blue" candidates by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, made similar pledges.
"This is a national trend that we're seeing," said Muller, the group's president. "The reason that they're all doing this and campaigning on the issue is they see how much voters feel shut out of the system -- like their voice is drowned out."
In 2016, End Citizens United did not endorse Hillary Clinton until after the Democratic primary. Speaking by phone, Muller praised Clinton for her platform on campaign finance as the "most progressive plan on the issue that we'd ever seen" -- with goals to overturn the Citizens United decision, increase disclosure laws, and create a federal system to match small-dollar donations in presidential and congressional elections. Still, Clinton's campaign accepted thousands of dollars from corporate PACs. Ahead of the midterm elections, 18 candidates have taken End Citizen United's No Corporate PAC pledge, including high-profile challengers such as Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat running against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, and Randy Bryce, running against House Speaker Paul Ryan in his Wisconsin home district. So far, the group has endorsed a total of 114 candidates.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 267 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2130 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
How refreshing! I am (for the moment) impressed. What do you think?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 1:36:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1786 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It is impossible for a gov't "regulator", duty-bound to serve the public interest, who is recipient of private funding, to serve the public interest...or to be trusted as a proper servant of the public.

Any pay corporate-serving officials receive from the public, via taxes, is patently stolen. Any US taxpayer has grounds to sue. Breach of Contract, at least...no?

One dime of Private Revenue in the pocket of a sworn, paid Public Regulator is unacceptable. That means, and troublingly suggests, that the industries being governed are essentially governing themselves to their own advantage...to disadvantage of the public which pays, and depends on, public officials to do just the opposite...to regulate, to govern.

A woman in W. Virginia was just forcibly removed from a hearing for Daring to expose coal/gas industry payments to supposed public officials. Can't post the link here...but search up "Huffington Post : Woman 'Dragged' From West Virginia Hearing After Listing Lawmakers' Oil And Gas Donors".

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 5:03:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 