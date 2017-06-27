Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Senate Psychopaths and/or Cowards

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/27/17

From flickr.com: Evil
Evil
(Image by VBC17)

It is remarkable that America is depending on a handful of Republican senators and Democrats to save them, as though saving them from an evil, immoral, vindictive piece of legislation is such a good deed.

It's like suggesting that NOT killing a two year old is a good deed.

It appears that there may be half a dozen or a dozen Republican senators who may oppose Mitch McConnel's healthcare abomination. But even most of them are opposing it because of fear they will lose their next election or because it is not even worse, even more destroyed, more conservative, more brutal for women and the most vulnerable.

But the title of this article refers to psychopaths and cowards. It takes a psychopath to support legislation that takes away healthcare from 22 million people so that some ultra-wealthy get half a trillion plus in tax breaks. But let's give some of them a break. Maybe they're not psychopaths. Maybe they are afraid that Mitch McConnell and his backers will do to them what they're doing to Nevada Senator Dean Heller-- running attack ads against him. That's right. Republicans are running attack ads against one of their own. That's right, Heller is being used to send the message that Republicans who don't get in in line and obey Mitch McConnell are targeted for destruction.

There are probably some GOP senators who love the current anti-Obamacare legislation. They're flat out psychopaths, sociopaths-- your pick (I don't buy the difference between psychopath and sociopath.) But the ones who have not stood up to oppose the AHCA, since the CBO report on the AHCA came out, because they are afraid they will get what Heller is getting, are cowards.

There you have it. Cowards and sociopaths conspiring to take away healthcare from from fourteen million in 2018 growing to 23 million in 2026.

But wait. You think I'm leaving the Democratic party off the hook. That 2026 number of 23 million doesn't count 28 million that Obamacare will leave uninsured. Keeping so many people uninsured is also evil. Democrats might argue that they did the best that they could.

But we won't forget that single payer, Medicare for all was taken off the table by Obama and a handful of corporate owned senators (or should I say more more deeply and completely owned,) like senator Max Baucus, who chaired the ACA design committee.

And this week, in California, where the tip of the Single Payer, medicare for all spear was most likely to break through, Anthony Rendon, California Assembly Speaker, used his position of power, as a Democrat who is bought and paid for as a corporate shill, blocked the medicare for all legislation from even being voted on, holding it in committee.

Of course he didn't do it alone. Democrats elected him to have the power he is wielding. Democrats are stopping California from becoming the first state to emerge from the evil, barbarous condition where millions are uninsured. It starts with one state breaking through, giving healthcare to all. That will produce a domino effect as companies discover how much better it is, how much more competitive they can be, as people move to the state to be covered. Once one state crosses the single payer threshold, many others will follow, leaving only most corporate dominated states, the states with the most bigots and haters who elect right wing psychopathic predators left to fend for themselves.

To finish this diatribe I shouldn't leave out the millions of hypocrite Evangelical Christians who support the evil legislators who are so bent on taking away healthcare from so many millions. They vote against evil Democrats because of abortion and in doing so, cause tens of thousands of innocent people to die, including many of their own. But there could be another way. They could support people who maximize life-- people who oppose war, people who support healthcare for all, people who maximize the likelihood that mothers who don't want the babies in their bellies will go to term with them and offer them for adoption. But maybe that's another conversation. After all. This is a rant.

 

