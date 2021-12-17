 
 
Senate Bill designates Russia as "state sponsor of terrorism

On Wednesday six senators introduced legislation submitting a bill named the GUARD act "Guaranteeing Ukraine's Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense". It authorizes $450 million in military financing in 2022, placing additional sanctions on the recently completed Nord Stream II gas pipeline while designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism". [1]

According to one of the bills' sponsors Senator John Barrasso (R. Wyoming) it's Russian President Vladimir Putin "attempting to dominate Ukraine. We cannot let this bold and dangerous behavior go unchecked. The United States and our allies must do more to deter Russia by increasing the costs of aggression".

As many of us know western MSM has been beating the drum lately citing Russia for massing its troops near the Ukrainian border with an invasion expected sometime in the new year-something Russia has constantly denied. It flatly rejects the insinuation its planning to invade and any Russian troop movements within its own territory is nobody else's business. In fact the recent Russian troop movements are actually some 124 miles away closer to Belarus than Ukraine.

This latest Senate skullduggery by buffoons masquerading as legislators would be laughable except Russia-and China- are nuclear weapons superpowers. During the cold war neither country was provoked and antagonized as they are today. That's because MAD, mutually assured destruction was the operative understanding. It was considered unthinkable to initiate a nuclear weapons attack as it would be met with a retaliatory nuclear weapons attack completely annihilating the aggressor.

Somehow MAD has been forgotten and replaced with what? Winning a nuclear war?

Such a notion is insane. Those crackpots pontificating in the Senate should be brought up short for this latest harangue against Russia.

But who is going to tell those blowhards "designating" Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism only escalates the strained relations with that country bringing us near the unthinkable; a nuclear confrontation that could bring nuclear war and total annihilation.

We've also been reading about so called "tactical" nuclear weapons on submarines. This idea of one side using "tactical" nuclear weapons in a war zone and the other side just reciprocating with its own "tactical" nuclear weapons and not resorting to use "strategic" nuclear weapons in retaliation should be considered irrational thinking.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
