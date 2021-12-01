Sen. Heitkamp hands Gov. Christie his a$$ on subsidizing state taxes. Southern states are the takers!



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



Fmr. Gov. Chris Christie gave Fmr. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp a layup to point out an inconvenient truth for Republican states. They are welfare states.

Watch Politics Done Right TV here.

Republicans are so used to taking on the offensive even when the truth is embarrassing that it can catch them off guard. That happened to Chris Christie today. More people to be aware that the Red States are generally welfare states. In other words, they take more from the Federal Government than they put in. They love to preach about low taxes and the low cost of living in their states. But what happens is that most of America end up subsidizing them.

Democrats and Progressives must always be on the offensive to call them out. Put Republicans and Conservatives on the defensive about their opposition to Build Back Better. What do they want to deny the majority of their citizens?

The Blue States collect taxes to take care of their citizens. The Red States effectively are on the dole, and the wealthy and corporations are taking advantage of the subsidies from the rest of us.

That is why it was rich when Chris Christie claimed that repealing or modifying the tax code to reinstitute the claiming of certain state taxes as deductions on one's Federal Ubcine tax is so disingenuous. It should have been embarrassing for him to bring it up. But we know the Republican Party has lost its sense of shame.

"Yeah, but if you want to go there, Chris," Heidi said. "Yeah, and those people -- those people who pay those taxes in New Jersey subsidize southern states who get more federal assistance than -- than northern states."

I wrote two blog posts I hope most people who believe in Conservative policies should read,

Please listen to the entire clip with my other narrative.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!