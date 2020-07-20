 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/20/20

Selling the Deep State Apocalypse Message

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Zombie
(Image by Pixabay: johndavis9538)   Details   DMCA

Brian Stelter describes the incessant apocalyptic pessimism Fox News constantly spews. That's just the tip of the right wing echo chamber's massive messaging effort aimed at assaulting government and regulations. They do it by selling a picture of the world that is at its end. The apocalypse is almost here. It's looming over us.

I'm sorry. I enjoy and always have enjoyed post-apocalyptic movies, TV shows and books. Give the next season of Walking Dead or Z-wars. I love 'em. But they are just entertainment. Nothing more.

What's happened is there are people and groups and organizations who are selling a message that we are actually near the end. And as any effective conspiracy theorist does, they throw in a few facts to make the claims seem legit. And for some non-discerning people, and people who WANT to believe, their messaging works. They talk about the deep state-- a totally right wing originated concept, about boogey men up high who are pulling all the strings. A lot of right wing, and Libertarian (also right wing, but soft on social issues) messengers will cite George Soros, left wing think tanks, and if they go old school, the Rothschilds.

Some, like YJ at Unz.com, use an insane collection of conspiracy theories as a way to manifest their anti-Semitism. He writes,

"The Israelis want to rule the world, like in the book 1984, it is necessary to erase the goyim past, so all the statues and gods that we once knew and worshipped must be removed from our minds starting with statues in the park then from the text books. In the near future the only gods allowed will be the holy Jew.

So with great chtuzpah, Jews are using their proxies to erase our past. In Syria they are destroying Sumerian artifacts, in Afghanistan a big Buddha made of stone, in France the Notre Dame Cathedral, and in Amerika they are just getting going with Civil War heroes but that will progress until no trace of Abraham Lincoln to Thomas Jefferson remains. Of course fake history like the Holocaust museum will remain untouched.

And he uses illustrations like this one.


(Image by Yukon Jack)   Details   DMCA

And this one, with the comment, "The big mistake of humanity is not understanding who is doing all this artifact destruction. It is Israel. The big clue was when ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) proxy used sledge hammers to knock the head off Sumerian gods:"


(Image by Yukon Jack)   Details   DMCA

Note that this is a comment on an article, not an article published by Unz.com.

I point to this lowlife POS scumbag's postings because the many conspiracy theories he conflates in these messages and images are used to express hate. They are not innocent. They are not seeking to find the truth. They are despicable. While a few conspiracy theories over the past decades are real, most are not and they are not only false, they are not benign. They hurt people.

Blaming the Manufacturer

Bernie Sanders was attacked for voting against a bill that would have allowed people to sue gun manufacturers. He based his rationale on the idea that you don't sue a hammer manufacturer for manufacturing a hammer that is used to bludgeon someone to death. And I agreed with him, even though I would have liked to see the manufacturers severely restricted or put out of business.

But conspiracy theories are different. Hammers have useful, productive purposes. A lot of conspiracy theories are used to rape and kill the truth, and to rationalize hate like dirtbag YJ does. They use the theories to argue against government, against safety regulations, and against treaties.

Who benefits when conspiracy theorists blame the "Deep State" for Corona Virus? I'll start with Libertarians. They don't want any regulations or controls. They don't want any government. So attacking the reality of a disease and the safety measures associated with the disease is a way to attack regulations at a very visible level. I'm not saying that all the people who are questioning the reality of the pandemic or the need to engage in safety behaviors like mask wearing and social distancing are doing it to oppose regulations or government.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
