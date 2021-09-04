Selling Her Political Soul For Charter Schools

According to a lawsuit that Gloria Romero filed against Scholarship Prep charter schools, the former California State Senator has personal experience with gender discrimination in the workplace. During a meeting that I had with her last year, she explained how she had been forced from her position at the charter chain she helped found due to what she called "gender bias." According to her description, she had been warned against being "too bossy" with those she was managing and when she did not tone it down she was removed from her leadership role. She was firm in her stance that a male with the same management style would not have been criticized and that she had been discriminated against for being a powerful woman.



'Top California Dem'? She has been out of office for almost a decade

On her Twitter page, Romero refers to herself as a "Feminist." This seems inconsistent with the endorsement of a man who says that "hell, yes" there are "legitimate business reasons for a venture capitalist to ask a female entrepreneur whether and when she intends to have children". In fact, he says that "regular ol' employers" should ask the same question as a way to protect their investment.

If a woman does not "intend" to get pregnant, but does accidentally find herself in that predicament, Elder's ultra-libertarian views suddenly disappear. While he believes that the government should not get involved in protecting people from discrimination, he does feel that it has a place in regulating women's bodies. He has said that states should have the right to outlaw abortion, which he believes should be classified as "murder," and has called Roe vs. Wade "one of the worst decisions that the Supreme Court ever handed down."



Romero says that she is endorsing Elder because "I believe in charter schools and school choice; so does Larry Elder, but not Gavin Newsom." Her willingness to put her feminist values aside might seem a little more logical if Newsom was an outspoken critic of charter schools, but he has never shown himself to be a die-hard supporter of public schools. During the gubernatorial campaign, he declared himself to be agnostic on the issue of charter schools. In fact, supporters of charter schools are among the largest financial supporters of the campaign against the recall effort.

