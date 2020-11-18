 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Section 230 Doesn't Need "Reform"

By (View How Many People Read This)   4 comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Twitter activity of Donald Trump.
Twitter activity of Donald Trump.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Phoenix7777)   Details   Source   DMCA

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 is under attack -- disguised as a cry for "reform" -- from politicians on both sides of the "major party" aisle. To what purpose? Well, let's look at Section 230's key provision:

"No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

US Naval Academy law professor Jeff Kosseff calls those words "The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet," and he's right.

Section 230 made "self-publishing" of Internet content feasible by saying that when you publish something on the Internet, you, not the site which allows you to publish it, bear legal responsibility for that content.

Facebook didn't commit libel, you did. Twitter didn't utter a true threat, you did. Instagram didn't post revenge porn, you did. That's the plain and simple effect of Section 230.

"Conservative" Republicans like US Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) want you to believe that Section 230 requires, or should require, sites which allow self-publishing to act as part of a notional "public square." If those sites moderate "conservative" content -- by blocking it, placing warning labels on it, or banning users who post it -- Cruz, Hawley, et al. say they're engaging in "censorship" and shouldn't be entitled to Section 230's protections.

"Progressive" Democrats get in on the action too, as with the "Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms Act," a piece of legislation proposed by US Representatives Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA). It would deprive interactive computer services of Section 230 protection if they promote "extremism" or "hate" by using "an algorithm, model, or other computational process to rank, order, promote, recommend, amplify, or similarly alter the delivery or display of information."

Let's unpack those positions by looking back to the age when photocopiers were a key technology for the non-wealthy to disseminate information to large numbers of people.

Suppose you ran a self-service "copy shop," and charged 10 cents per page for people to reproduce their flyers, "e-zines," etc.

Common sense (which is what Section 230 boils down to) says that you aren't responsible for what your customers reproduce on the machines you make available to them.

"Section 230 reform," Republican version, says that if you refuse the use of your photocopiers to the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, you immediately become the "publisher" of, and legally responsible for, everything copied by all of your OTHER customers.

"Section 230 reform," Democratic version, says that if your machines give the Klan an automatic discount for purchasing large quantities of copies, you are "amplifying" their message and become legally responsible for that message.

"Conservative" politicians want to torture social media into obediently promoting "conservative" content. "Progressive" politicians want to torture social media into suppressing "extremist" content. Neither gang seems to care if their waterboarding kills the victim.

The rest of us should care very much. We could easily live without those politicians, but most of us wouldn't want to live without the Internet as we know it.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Fred W

Become a Fan
Author 8452
(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 3 fans, 1 quicklinks, 663 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I don't quite understand your criticism of the "conservative" side. Are you saying that if sites censor some posts, then the sites should be punished in some other way rather than losing the protections of 230? Fined or made to stop censoring or something like that?

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 590 articles, 895 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Fred W:   New Content

No, I'm saying the opposite.

First of all, sites can't "censor" posts. "Censorship" is forcible prohibition on saying/publishing X. No site has the power of such prohibition. The only thing it can prohibit is using its facilities for such publication.

If I have the power, and exercise said power, to tell you that you're not allowed to sing "Auld Lang Syne," and that if I hear of you attempting to do so I'll have you arrested and/or shot, I'm censoring you. If I tell you that you're not allowed to sing "Auld Lang Syne" on my front porch at three in the morning after a long night at the bar, I'm not censoring you. I'm simply setting conditions on the use of my property. You're still perfectly free to go sing "Auld Lang Syne" on your front porch, or on the street-corner, or whatever.

The only "punishment" sites should face if users don't like their content moderation policies is that those users will go to sites which have content moderation policies they like better.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:33:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357
(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 1 quicklinks, 3148 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A search result page is a new document created by the searcher and the search engine. It is not a blindly produced copy of a work independent of the of the search engine.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:05:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 590 articles, 895 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Richard Pietrasz:   New Content

So? Producing a list of documents does not make the producer of the list the author of the documents.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:17:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 