OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/5/21

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said, Our commitment to Israeli security is sacrosanct it has a free hand to do anything

WATCH: Antony Blinken's Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

It shouldn't come as some new revelation that the US since the end of WWII has become the greatest threat to world peace.

By initiating coups, overthrowing legitimately elected foreign governments, starting illegal wars and occupations, committing torture, false flag attacks, color revolutions, embargoes, sanctions, all in the name of the American people who most assuredly weren't consulted before these illegal actions were taken.

As the two imperialist nations were defeated in the war new "enemies" had to be contrived and thus began the cold war with the Soviet Union-necessary to justify the bloated defense, war spending to the military/industrial complex.

These are not new revelations of course, just an unequivocal statement of what we really do in the world-contrary to the propaganda we've been indoctrinated with of bringing freedom and democracy to others in the world.

We're also the primary defender of Israel, another threat to world peace I'm about to get into.

Israel acts with impunity whose actions are inviolable because it has the Congress and all US presidents behind it.

In fact Israel may be even more dangerous than the US. Why? Since its victory over Egypt, Jordan, Syria in the 1967 War it became an occupying power. It has usurped Syria's Golan Heights. It commits genocide against the Palestinian's in Gaza. In the West Bank against the Palestinian's steals their land, bulldozing their homes, evicting them as squatters then building unlawful settlement communities of mostly orthodox Jews who are protected by the IDF, Israeli Defense Force.

Presently Israel acts with impunity attacking Syria with war planes and missiles attacking Syrian government, Hezbollah and Iranian military positions at will. In 2010 it along with US attacked Iran's computers initiating the Stuxnet computer virus worm that temporally destroyed Iranian computers controlling its processing of uranium.

In January Israel has been accused of assassinating Iran's top nuclear scientist outside Tehran. This is not a new phenomenon as Israel has been accused of assassinating many Iranian nuclear scientists since 2015 when the US signed the nuclear agreement with Iran.

None of the above is legal under the UN Charter or international law. So what. Israel knows since its relationship with the US is inviolable it can get away with anything. Nuclear weapons? No problem. Israel has them. Admitting it? No. Signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty? No. Meanwhile Iran is a signatory to that non-proliferation treaty and is in good standing. Yet to the American people Iran is described as the evil country in the Middle East.

The Congress all bow down in fealty to the Israeli Lobby in fear of being called an anti- Semite if any of them openly criticize Israel.

Look at the new Biden administration and the people it has nominated to fill its cabinet all showing fealty to Israel.

Antony Blinken as secretary of state said to his Israeli counterpart Foreign Secretary Gabi Ashkenazi, "Our commitment to Israel's security is sacrosanct", as in too important or valuable to be interfered with. That means Israel has a free hand to do anything it wants making it probably the most dangerous entity since its actions won't be held accountable by the US.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
